Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Fathom Events, Movies | Tagged: Park Circus, popcorn bucket, rocky

New Additions Revealed For Rocky 50th Anniversary Screenings

Fathom Entertainment has announced a few new additions to the Rocky 50th Anniversary screenings, including special popcorn buckets.

Article Summary Rocky 50th Anniversary screenings hit theaters November 7-11 with a remastered 4K theatrical release of the classic film.

Fathom’s Rocky event includes an exclusive featurette on the film’s cultural impact plus footage tied to I Play Rocky.

Rocky fans can grab limited-edition collectible concessions, including a staircase popcorn bucket, tin, and cup.

Tickets for Rocky 50th Anniversary are on sale now, with collectible items available at participating theater locations.

Amazon MGM Studios, Park Circus, and Fathom Entertainment have revealed their finer plans for the Rocky 50th Anniversary event, including some fun additions for diehard fans. First off, the remastered 4K theatrical release of Sylvester Stallone's iconic boxing film about a contender going for the heavyweight title will run in theatres from November 7-11. The screenings will come with a special featurette at the start that contains a behind-the-scenes discussion of the film's impact on cinema and culture. What's more, special popcorn buckets have been created for the event, including one with Rocky making his way to the top of the stairs. We have the finer details below as tickets are currently on sale for select theaters.

Celebrate The Rise of a Competitor: Rocky 50th Anniversary

Starring three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone in the pantheon of all-time great movie roles, Rocky received ten Academy Award nominations and won three, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing. In 2006, the Library of Congress selected Rocky for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Rocky 50th Anniversary also showcases an exclusive featurette incorporating clips, behind-the-scenes material, and interview soundbites from I Play Rocky, the new film from Amazon MGM Studios directed by Academy Award-winner Peter Farrelly (Green Book, There's Something About Mary) and produced by Toby Emmerich, Christian Baha, Paul Currie, Michele Weiss, and Farrelly, alongside a greeting from the I Play Rocky cast. I Play Rocky is a Fireside and Baha production, in association with Filmnation Entertainment and International Media Funds Management.

Fans and collectors are sure to love the limited-edition concession vessels that will be available for the Rocky 50th Anniversary. Available at participating theatre locations nationwide, theatergoers may purchase collectible items, including a limited-edition Rocky 50th Anniversary Staircase Popcorn Bucket, a Rocky 50th Anniversary 130 oz. round popcorn tin, and a Rocky 50th Anniversary 44 oz. beverage cup.

The collectible items are only available at participating locations. Check your local theatres for availability and potential purchase limits.

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