New Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Trailer Gives Namor His Wings

The new Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever trailer has dropped from Marvel Studios. The sequel to the first film and the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by the first film's writer/director Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in the United States and the UK on the 11th of November as the final film in Phase Four of the MCU.

Star of the first movie, Chadwick Boseman, died from colon cancer and Marvel chose not to recast the role. The trailer shows what appears to be his funeral, as well as the rise of an aggressor nation led by one of Marvel's oldest comic book characters Namor The Sub Mariner, as well as Marvel Atlantean warrior Attuma, as a threat to Wakanda, including the flooding of the country's city streets. With Avatar 2: Way Of Water and Aquaman 2 coming, there are a lot of watery sequels to cope with. We get to see Namor flying with the use of his ankle wings, as seen in the original comic books – though they have been sporadically done away with. We also get to see Ironheart in action, as well as her new HUD. And we see a new Black Panther, looking rather female, and as Bleeding Cool previously reported, it looks like Shuri. Here are a few screencaps.