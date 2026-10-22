Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: I Play Rocky

New I Play Rocky Trailer Draws Parallels Between The Movie & Real Life

Amazon MGM Studios dropped a new trailer for I Play Rocky, which draws parallels between the movie and real life.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled a new I Play Rocky trailer that highlights the film’s real-life parallels to Rocky.

The I Play Rocky footage emphasizes Sylvester Stallone’s fight to star in Rocky, not just write the screenplay.

New trailer moments revisit Rocky’s iconic creation, including Stallone’s frozen meat training and casting hurdles.

Early I Play Rocky reactions are promising, positioning the biopic as a strong theatrical draw ahead of November.

Life often imitates art, but there might not be any better example of that than I Play Rovky. Writers like to write about what they know, and while Sylvester Stallone admits he didn't know how to box when he wrote Rocky, as the movie telling the story of the movie being made tells us multiple times, this isn't really a boxing movie. This is a movie with boxing in it, and the character study we're watching the character go through is so similar to the one that Stallone himself went on to use to get the film made that it's damn near eerie. The new trailer that Amazon MGM Studios dropped for I Play Rocky shows off more iconic moments in the lead-up to the film's completion, from Stallone breaking his hand on frozen meat to Carl Weathers also not knowing how to box when he signed on to the boxing movie. The early reviews for this one are very promising, so this is the sort of biopic that could bring audiences into theaters when it's released next month.

I Play Rocky: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told "no" at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

I Play Rocky, directed by Peter Farrelly, stars Anthony Ippolito, Matt Dillon, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass, Stephan James, and Kiki Seto. In select theaters on November 6, 2026, and everywhere on November 20, 2026.

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