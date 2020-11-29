New International Poster for Wonder Woman 1984

We always knew that Wonder Woman 1984 was going to be a movie that was going to have a massive impact, but a year ago, no one could have predicted this. A year ago, Wonder Woman 1984 was going to be the real test of the Wonder Woman franchise for Warner Bros. and the question of whether or not a sequel could be as impactful as the first one. Of the big Warner Bros. movies for 2020, this was one of the bigger, and this was a year that included Dune. That was in 2019, though, when none of us owned any masks, and we remembered what the concept of leaving the house and being in a crowd of people was like.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shut down the movie industry, and Warner Bros. kept moving Wonder Woman 1984 further and further back. First, it was June to August [hey remember the optimism that we would have gotten our collective shit together by the end of the summer? Good times], then August to October, and finally October to December. Finally, this month, it was announced that Wonder Woman 1984 would be opening in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time. It became the first major blockbuster to pull the trigger on a simultaneous streaming and theater release. It's a big step, and much like Trolls World Tour was the first movie to jump from theatrical to PVOD, the success of Wonder Woman 1984 could define the future of movies. That's a lot for any movie to handle, and it's been kind of strange that Warner Bros. hasn't kicked the marketing up to eleven. The official Warner Bros. Brazil Twitter account shared a new international poster for CCXP Worlds [which is apparently happening, but they're going virtual].

The reality is that COVID-19 forced the movie theater industry to finally face the streaming question that they have been putting off for years. Every single theater company will be watching Wonder Woman 1984 very closely. As for the rest of us, a movie theater is the last place we should be. The pandemic is far worse than it was months ago when no one was leaving their house. The weather is crap anyway, so just stay home until the United States gets its collective shit together about a virus that has killed almost 300,000 Americans and left countless others with possible long-term side effects that we're only just beginning to understand. Quarantine sucks, we know, but now is not the time to get lenient. Now is the time to hunker down and get ready for a winter that could push the death toll over half a million while patiently waiting for a working vaccine. Then we have the anti-vaxxers to deal with furiously posting to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the locations services turned on about how the COVID-19 vaccine will inject them with a tracking chip. Stay home, be safe, and let's try to give a shit about our fellow man a bit more in 2021. Just a bit more; my standards couldn't get much lower.

Summary: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.