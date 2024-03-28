Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: monkey man

New Monkey Man Featurette Is A Look At The Making Of The Mythology

Universal has shared another new featurette for Monkey Man with director and star Dev Patel talking about how he put everything into this film.

Article Summary Universal amps up marketing for Dev Patel's action-packed directorial debut 'Monkey Man'.

Patel embraces physical role with real sacrifices, hinting at a pain-driven narrative.

Producer Jamon Thomas sheds light on the film's conception and inspirational roots.

Dolby heightens anticipation for the mythological thriller with a captivating new poster.

It feels like we're writing about Monkey Man nearly every other day and that's kind of a nice thing to see. It's not often that we see a studio like Universal throw this much marketing behind a film that is on the smaller side like this. The number of featurettes and everything else is usually what we see for top-tier films based on established IP. So the fact that they are throwing this much marketing love at a smaller film based on original IP is very nice to see, no matter how all of this turns out. We have another featurette, and this time, we hear from director Dev Patel about what he put himself through for this role and the broken bones he acquired. We also hear from producer Jamon Thomas who tells us a little about how the story of this film came to be and what inspired the story. Dolby also shared a new poster as well. "The pain will leave you once it's finished teaching you," is the quote Patel highlights from the film itself. Bring on the pain.

Monkey Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). The film's international cast includes Sharlto Copley (District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR).

Universal Pictures presents a Bron Studios production, a Thunder Road film, a Monkeypaw production, a Minor Realm/S'Ya Concept production, in association with WME Independent and Creative Wealth Media. Monkey Man will be released in theaters on April 5th.

