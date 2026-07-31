Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros | Tagged: nightmare on elm street, paramount, Warner Bros

Nightmare On Elm Street Drama: Now There Are Two Films???

A Nightmare on Elm Street now has multiple films competing to come out at two different studios, but will either of them actually be made?

Article Summary A Nightmare on Elm Street revival is now tangled in rival film plans at Paramount and Warner Bros.

Paramount’s Nightmare on Elm Street project reportedly draws from Wes Craven’s original script.

Warner Bros. is developing its own Nightmare on Elm Street movie, with Lee Cronin attached to direct.

Rights issues, a possible Paramount-Warner deal, and Freddy without Robert Englund cast doubt on both films.

Nightmare on Elm Street fans have gone from wishing and hoping for a return of the franchise to now wondering what the hell is actually going on. A report late Thursday night from Puck News says that not only is Paramount trying to get a new film off the ground, but Warner Bros. is also developing a project. The Paramount project was revealed a few days ago and is reportedly based on the original script by Wes Craven. Now, the Warner Bros project has been detailed, with Lee Cronin attached to direct. Warner Bros. holds the international rights to Nightmare on Elm Street and would look to release the film internationally, with Paramount handling domestic distribution. Further complicating matters is Paramount's deal to buy Warner Bros. Surely, if that goes through, only one of these films would be made. But which one?

Nightmare On Elm Street Is Just That: A Nightmare

From the Puck News reporting: "Sources with knowledge of the matter think Paramount figured that by the time their movie got underway, the WarnerMount deal would have closed and Warners would be compelled to release the Paramount version overseas. But Warner's Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy didn't care for that plan. Now they're looking to make their own movie, which they can only distribute overseas, and are in talks with Lee Cronin to produce, write, and direct."

What a mess. Which Nightmare on Elm Street film will we get? What is funny is that, given the history not only of this franchise but of other slashers, the actual answer is that something will happen, and neither film will be made. If I had to put money on it, that would be my outcome. I stand by my opinion that this one should stay dead. Does anyone really want this to come back, especially presumably without Robert Englund? I think the answer is no. That is what sets this franchise apart from other slashers, and bringing Freddy back- Freddy is so tied to one actor, and his performance is so iconic- makes it very difficult to replicate. They should let it lie.

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