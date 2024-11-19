Nosferatu: 5 More High-Quality Images Have Been Rele

Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu

Focus Features has released five new images from the upcoming Nosferatu, which will be released on December 25, 2024.

Article Summary Focus Features unveils five new images from Nosferatu, releasing December 25, 2024.

Director Robert Eggers keeps Count Orlok hidden, but offers glimpses of Dafoe and ensemble cast.

Set within a crowded holiday release lineup, Nosferatu promises a gothic tale of obsession and horror.

Early reactions praise the film as brilliant—Nosferatu could be a year-end cinematic highlight.

Is it December yet? Because I want to see Nosferatu tomorrow. I might have said, "This is my 13th reason," the week of the election when I found out that critics in other markets were seeing the film, but it wasn't even on my schedule yet. Either way, Focus seems to be keeping up its end of the deal that director Robert Eggers spoke about recently and still isn't showing off Orlok in any of the new images. We do get a new look at Willen Dafoe, who is playing a king of Van Hellsing type character, Ralph Ineson, and Simon McBurney as well. So we're starting to get better looks at the supporting characters as well. All of the early reactions are calling this movie brilliant, so add this one to your Christmas watchlist. It sounds like it'll be a bloody good way to end the year.

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. On December 13th, Sony releases Kraven the Hunter, yet another attempt to make a Spider-Man-less Marvel movie work. Warner Bros. is releasing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated Lord of the Rings film. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Searchlight is also releasing A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day, but that's looking to court a completely different audience. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

