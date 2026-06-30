Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: not alone

Not Alone: Official Teaser Trailer And Images Released

Illumination has dropped the first official teaser trailer and images for Not Alone, and it might be the most promising-looking film we've seen from the studio in a while.

Article Summary Illumination has released the first Not Alone teaser trailer, giving audiences an early look at the original animated film.

The Not Alone teaser hints at a romance-led sci-fi story before introducing the aliens that shake up the plot.

Not Alone looks unlike a typical Illumination movie so far, making it one of the studio’s most intriguing originals.

Directed by Eric Guillon, Claire Dodgson, and Jonathan Del Val, Not Alone opens in theaters on April 16, 2027.

Illumination is having an excellent year, driven by IP releases, which is about what you expect these days, but the studio does release original animated films every now and then. We learned about Not Alone earlier this month, and now they have released the first teaser trailer and images for the movie. Gun to my head, if you ask me to guess which studio made this without any context at all, I might have guessed DreamWorks, because this doesn't look like an Illumination feature until the aliens show up. This might be another one of their features where 50% of the movie is one thing and 50% is another, but so far, this looks pretty promising and, as a fan of animation and specifically original animation, this is the most excited I have been for an Illumination movie in I don't even know how long.

Not Alone: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In his first-ever feature-length animated film, four-time Academy Award® nominee and Golden Globe and Actor Award winner Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme, Dune films) stars as Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone.

Co-starring with Chalamet is Actor Award winner and Emmy and Grammy nominee Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Emilia Pérez). Selena plays Fran, a brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world's first-ever plant-fueled rocket.

When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance.

Life becomes more complicated when three aliens—tiny, unruly and adorable—take refuge in Joe's home. Dunk, Welly and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous-yet-inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran's rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety.

The aliens are voiced by renowned British comedic actors Rob Brydon (Barbie, The Trip), Diane Morgan (Cunk On series, Mandy) and Jamie Demetriou (Cruella, Jay Kelly) starring as Dunk, Welly and Shirm, and two-time Emmy winner Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Office Romance) as officer Zandro. The film's supporting voice includes Oscar winner Allison Janney (Minions & Monsters, The Diplomat) and Emmy winner Lamorne Morris (Fargo, Spider-Noir).

Not Alone is directed by Eric Guillon, the co-director of Despicable Me 3 and the brilliant designer of Despicable Me and Minions, whose storied career at Illumination includes design work on The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films.

Guillon is directing alongside Claire Dodgson (editor of The Lorax, Minions, Despicable Me 3, Minions: The Rise of Gru) and Jonathan Del Val (co-director of Minions: The Rise of Gru and The Secret Life of Pets 2).

The film is produced by Illumination's founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and executive produced by Joy Poirel, Richard Curtis and David Distenfeld. It will be released in theaters on April 16, 2027.

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