Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: bradley cooper, josh gad, margot robbie, ocean's 11 prequel, ocean's eleven prequel

Ocean's Eleven Prequel: Josh Gad Reportedly Joins The Cast

Josh Gad has reportedly joined the cast of the Ocean's Prequel film. Margot Robbie is set to star, with Bradley Cooper directing and starring.

Article Summary Variety reports Josh Gad has joined the Ocean's Eleven prequel as Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper lead the film.

Margot Robbie revealed the Ocean's Eleven prequel follows Danny Ocean's parents during a 1962 Monaco Grand Prix heist.

The Ocean's Eleven prequel has shifted directors over time, with Bradley Cooper now reportedly directing and starring.

After years of development and delays, the Ocean's Eleven prequel appears to be gearing up for filming soon.

The Ocean's Prequel film is starting to fill out its cast after sitting in development hell for a hot minute. It sounds like the reports about Bradley Cooper taking over as director and star are true, and Margot Robbie isn't going anywhere, but we have another name reportedly joining the cast. According to Variety, Josh Gad is the latest to join the production, and it sounds like they are getting ready to start filming soon. That means we should be getting more casting announcements in the coming weeks if that's the cast. We heard a little bit about this movie back in April, when Robbie revealed the plot, including where and when the heist will take place.

"Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows — his parents. You'll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix," Robbie said. The Ocean's prequel film is one of two films in this universe that are currently under development. After many years, it sounds like the original cast is returning for an Ocean's 14.

Ocean's Eleven Prequel Reportedly Heads To 1960s Europe

Back in May 2022, Margot Robbie was brought on to star in and produce a new Ocean's Eleven, teaming her up with director Jay Roach to develop a new entry in the franchise. Carrie Soloman was brought on the script, and we don't have many details yet. It will be a period piece, so instead of the new movies set in the current day that incorporate that technology into the heist, this Ocean's film is heading back to the 1960s in Europe. As for Roach, he directed Bombshell, which got Robbie her supporting actress Oscar nomination. Robbie is set to produce with Tom Ackerly at Lucky Chap. Roach is also set to produce along with Michelle Graham. Executive producers are Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, and Lucky Chap's Josey McNamara.

In September 2022, Ryan Gosling joined the cast, reuniting the two Barbie stars in the project. Initially, production was scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023, but was delayed due to writers and actors requiring livable wages. However, as of July 2025, it's being reported that the cast hasn't been set, so Robbie and Gosling's casting was uncertain. Robbie's casting was confirmed in October 2025, along with Bradley Cooper signing on and confirming that Lee Isaac Chung would direct, though Chung left the project due to creative differences in March 2026.

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