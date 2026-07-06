Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: ocean's 11 prequel, ocean's prequel

Ocean's Prequel: Vicky Krieps, Omar Sy, George MacKay Join The Cast

The Ocean's Prequel film has reportedly brought on three more cast members, including Vicky Krieps, Omar Sy, and George MacKay.

Article Summary Ocean's Prequel has reportedly added Vicky Krieps, Omar Sy, and George MacKay as the ensemble continues to grow.

The new trio joins Margot Robbie, Wagner Moura, Monica Barbaro, Josh Gad, Lauren Ridloff, and Bradley Cooper.

Set in 1960s Europe, Ocean's Prequel is shaping up as a period heist movie with Jay Roach originally attached.

After multiple delays and creative shifts, Ocean's Prequel appears to be gaining momentum with fresh casting news.

As predicted, the cast for the Ocean's Prequel movie has indeed begun to fill out. Once casting began and there was a rumored production start date, we all knew it was only a matter of time before more names were added to the list. The Hollywood Reporter dropped three new names today: Vicky Krieps, Omar Sy, and George MacKay have all reportedly signed on. They join other reported cast members, including Margot Robbie, Wagner Moura, Monica Barbaro, Josh Gad, and Lauren Ridloff, as well as Bradley Cooper, who is directing and starring.

Ocean's Eleven Prequel Reportedly Heads To 1960s Europe

Back in May 2022, Margot Robbie was brought on to star in and produce a new Ocean's Eleven, teaming her up with director Jay Roach to develop a new entry in the franchise. Carrie Soloman was brought on the script, and we don't have many details yet. It will be a period piece, so instead of the new movies set in the current day that incorporate that technology into the heist, this Ocean's film is heading back to the 1960s in Europe. As for Roach, he directed Bombshell, which got Robbie her supporting actress Oscar nomination. Robbie is set to produce with Tom Ackerly at Lucky Chap. Roach is also set to produce along with Michelle Graham. Executive producers are Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, and Lucky Chap's Josey McNamara.

In September 2022, Ryan Gosling joined the cast, reuniting the two Barbie stars in the project. Initially, production was scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023, but was delayed due to writers and actors requiring livable wages. However, as of July 2025, it's being reported that the cast hasn't been set, so Robbie and Gosling's casting was uncertain. Robbie's casting was confirmed in October 2025, along with Bradley Cooper signing on and confirming that Lee Isaac Chung would direct, though Chung left the project due to creative differences in March 2026. Cooper, Robbie, Wagner Moura, Monica Barbaro, Josh Gad, and Lauren Ridloff have all reportedly joined the cast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!