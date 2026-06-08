Posted in: Disney, Fox, Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Comscore, kpop demon hunters, Predator: Badlands, UKCA

Official: UK Kids Liked Predator: Badlands Over KPop Demon Hunters

According to newly released statistics, Predator: Badlands got the highest rating amongst British kids last year, more than KPop Demon Hunters

Article Summary ComScore data presented to the UKCA shows British kids rated Predator: Badlands higher than Kpop Demon Hunters.

More than 65% of surveyed UK kids called Predator: Badlands "great," the top score in ComScore's ratings.

Kpop Demon Hunters trailed despite stronger family-film expectations, showing kids' ratings don't match box office.

Survey findings suggest trailers and parental interest drive cinema trips more than whether kids loved Kpop Demon Hunters.

Did British kids really like Predator: Badlands more than KPop Demon Hunters? Seems so. Lucy Jones of the statistical body ComScore has just given a presentation to the United Kingdom Cinema Association (UKCA) and has been dropping bombshells about where cinemas are succeeding and failing, looking at the cold, hard stats as well as surveys they conduct with cinema-goers. The kids ones are especially interesting, aged 6-12, as they can be brutally honest, or as Lucy Jones put it, "I don't deal with a lot of kids, but they don't seem to have a lot of logic. There is zero correlation between the box office and the rating."

I mean, we've known this for years, but it's good to hear it from a statistician. And last year for kids? British kids, at least? The best-rated film wasn't KPop Demon Hunters. It wasn't Lilo And Stitch. It wasn't Flow, Freakier Friday, The Bad Guys 2, A Minecraft Movie, Elio, Ne Zha 2, Jurassic World Rebirth, Karate Kids Legends, How To Train Your Dragon, Paddington In Peru, Dog Man, Snow White, or even Gabby's Dollhouse. It was Predator: Badlands.

Lucy Jones says, "Predator: Badlands has the highest rating. Over 65% of kids said they thought it was 'great'." And that 'great' is the highest category rating on the survey. However, as she points out, ratings mean nothing, "but they didn't really buy that many tickets. The main driver really amongst kids going to watch a film is they 'like the trailer' and 'my parents wanted to see it just as much as I did' because… they're probably deluded."

"I'm sure the parents were not queuing up to watch all of these films, but you know, it's a family ticket generally that you're selling. So, if the parents absolutely do not want to see it, then those kids are not going to go and watch it. Something like Predator: Badlands, people probably thought, "Oh, it's a Predator film. It's going to be too scary for kids." But actually, it's a ton of fun, and everybody should go and watch it."

I have to agree. Predator: Badlands, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison and starring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, follows Dek, a young exiled Yautja, who crash-lands on a hostile planet and must prove himself worthy of the hunt by killing an apex predator, leading him to form an alliance with Thia, a Weyland-Yutani Corporation android. The film received generally positive reviews from critics and grossed over $184 million worldwide against a budget of $105 million, which these days isn't enough to make a profit. It was the first film in the mainline Predator series to receive a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association in the US and a 12-A in the UK; all prior installments in the series were rated R in the US and 18 and 15 in the UK. Maybe not enough folk realised it was a family film after all?

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