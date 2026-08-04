Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: one night only

One Night Only Is BTS Featurette Has The Cast Describing The Film

Universal has released a short behind-the-scenes featurette for One Night Only, where the cast lists a bunch of adjectives to describe the new romantic comedy.

Article Summary Universal has released a new One Night Only behind-the-scenes featurette with the cast describing the romantic comedy.

One Night Only centers on a world where single people can only have sex on one night each year, setting up chaos.

The film’s unusual premise could help One Night Only stand out as theatrical romantic comedies remain increasingly rare.

One Night Only opens in theaters on August 7, 2026, facing Spider-Man: Brand New Day in its second weekend.

August isn't usually the time you expect the romantic comedies to drop, but that's what we're getting with One Night Only, and it's buckwild premise. What happens when you live in a world where there is only one day when single people can have sex? Well, hijinks and people going crazy because that's what people do when they are denied sex for a year, minimum. If you're someone who can easily see yourself going a year or longer without having sex, then this movie might be something you have a hard time wrapping your head around, as for everyone else, your guess is as good as ours. When it comes to romantic comedies, fans aren't looking for someone to reinvent the wheel, so all of this 'can only sleep with person on one night of the year' thing might be distracting from what fans of the genre are looking for.

Or maybe not, this is a genre that is so underutilized in theaters now that they might take what they can get, regardless, and this has a decent cast attached. Said cast appears in a short new behind-the-scenes featurette that lists a bunch of adjectives they would use to describe One Night Only. This will open against the second weekend of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so hopefully Universal has reasonable box office expectations. Otherwise, the romantic comedy genre is going to suffer yet another blow as people continue to think that most of the genre's appeal lies in streaming rather than in theaters.

One Night Only: Summary: Cast List, Release Date

What if one messy night turns out to be the best thing that ever happened to you?

This summer, Will Gluck, the filmmaker of Anyone but You and Easy A, celebrates modern romantic comedy on the big screen with a fresh, witty, swoony original film about searching for love on the least romantic night of the year.

Academy Award® nominee Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown, Top Gun: Maverick) and BAFTA nominee Callum Turner (Masters of the Air, Fantastic Beasts franchise) star as Allie and Owen, two love-starved strangers who crash into each other in an ever-so-slightly fictionalized New York City on the one night of the year when single people are allowed to have sex.

Recently dumped Owen and hopeful romantic Allie might be the only two singles in the city looking for more than just a quick encounter. They both feel a spark when they meet, but a series of missteps and side quests complicate their night, keeping them apart. As they each race toward and away from each other across the city, they just might discover that the one thing they want most is closer than they think.

The film's electrifying cast includes Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), indie pop sensation King Princess (Nine Perfect Strangers), Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live), Ziwe (Baited with Ziwe), and screen legends Molly Ringwald and Levar Burton.

One Night Only is co-written, directed and produced by Will Gluck, based on a script from Travis Braun. The film is produced by Will Gluck through his company Olive Bridge Entertainment, and by Olive Bridge VP Jacqueline Monetta (exec producer, Anyone but You). It will be released in theaters in August 7, 2026.

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