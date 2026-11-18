Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: josh holloway, One Second After, Roadside Attractions

One Second After: Josh Holloway Drama Will Release In April 2027

Roadside Attractions will release One Second After, based on the novel by William R. Forstchen and starring Josh Holloway in April.

Article Summary One Second After will hit theaters nationwide on April 30, 2027, with Roadside Attractions handling the release.

Josh Holloway leads One Second After, joined by Hannah John-Kamen, Famke Janssen, Mary McDonnell, and Steven Ogg.

Scott Rogers directs One Second After from a script by J. Michael Straczynski and Nicole Roewe.

Roadside Attractions says One Second After taps into real fears about fragile infrastructure and modern dependence.

One Second After is a new film based on the novel by author William R. Forstchen. Roadside Attractions has picked up the film and plans to release it nationwide in theaters on April 30, 2027. It stars Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead), Famke Janssen (X-Men), and Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica). The film is directed by Scott Rogers and written by J. Michael Straczynski and Nicole Roewe.

One Second After Synopsis

Set in the idyllic mountain town of Black Mountain, North Carolina, One Second After follows former Army Colonel turned college professor John Matherson as a devastating electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack instantly disables the nation's electrical grid, communications, and transportation systems. With modern civilization brought to a standstill, Matherson must rally his neighbors to protect their families and community as dwindling resources, mounting desperation, and violent outsiders threaten their survival. As the structures of society unravel, ordinary people are forced to make extraordinary choices, testing the limits of loyalty, morality, and sacrifice. At once an edge-of-your-seat survival thriller and a provocative exploration of our dependence on technology, One Second After imagines a terrifying catastrophe—and the courage and resilience required to confront it.

"One Second After takes a very real concern about the vulnerability of our infrastructure and brings it to life through the story of one family," commented Roadside Attractions Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbleoff. "We live in a world where we take so much for granted, and the film asks what happens when those systems suddenly disappear. We love that the film can explore something so relevant while being a gripping, wildly entertaining ride."

This sounds good to me. I will never understand why Josh Holloway is not one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Dude has charisma for days, the looks, and is a great actor. After Lost, I was so excited to see where his career would take him. He's done good work, for sure, but I thought he was going to take over the town. I will be happy to watch this with him starring.

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