Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: adam wingard, onslaught

Onslaught: New Official Trailer And Posters Following Its SDCC Debut

Following a successful debut at SDCC last weekend, A24 has released the new trailer and posters for Adam Wingard's new film, Onslaught.

Article Summary A24 has unveiled the new Onslaught trailer after its San Diego Comic-Con debut, putting Adam Wingard’s film in the spotlight.

The Onslaught trailer teases a brutal, high-energy action story that feels like a striking new swing for A24.

Adam Wingard gives Onslaught an extra boost of anticipation, with the film positioned as one of A24’s fall releases.

Onslaught is set to hit theaters on September 4, 2026, bringing Wingard’s latest action thriller to audiences.

Well, this looks about as conventional as you can get for A24 these days. The studio, which once seemed like it couldn't miss when it came to the films it picked up to distribute and the ones it financed, has stumbled more than a couple of times in the last few years. Even when the movies are good, sometimes they can't find the right audience, and the whole AI thing has left a sour taste in a lot of people's mouths. They're still out here fighting the good fight and even turned up at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend to do a panel and debut the new trailer for Onslaught, the new film from director Adam Wingard.

Wingard is reason enough to be optimistic about this film, and the rest of the cast looks pretty promising, too. The concept doesn't look very original, but as we often say, execution can save an unoriginal concept any day of the week. If Wingard and his team manage to take the "experimental super soldier who goes off the deep end" concept and do something new with it, that would be great. Sometimes, even executing a concept we have seen a bunch of times over really well is enough. In terms of audience appeal, this looks about as broad as you can get, and if someone asked what studio this one is coming from, you can guess most of them wouldn't have guessed A24. You can make of that what you will.

Onslaught: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

Onslaught, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, and Rebecca Hall. It will be released on September 4, 2026

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