Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: other mommy

Other Mommy: "A New Face Of Fear" Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Other Mommy titled "A New Face of Fear" spotlights Jessica Chastain's facial expressions.

Article Summary Universal has unveiled a new Other Mommy featurette, A New Face of Fear, spotlighting Jessica Chastain's eerie work.

The Other Mommy behind-the-scenes video breaks down how Chastain uses subtle facial expressions to build dread.

Chastain describes entering the unsettling headspace of a figure trying to hold skin on, deepening Other Mommy's horror.

Recent Other Mommy marketing, from posters to this featurette, keeps emphasizing the film's uncanny and sinister smile.

When it comes to horror, the devil is quite literally in the details. And when you have someone like Jessica Chastain attached to your film, it isn't surprising that those involved with Other Mommy couldn't exactly lean into the horror of the unknown element. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, we get some new details about the subtle ways that Chastain has made this role her own, and this is what happens when you put an amazing actress into a role like this. She details getting into the headspace where the thing you're playing is "trying to hold skin on you." That smile and the eyes have been all over the marketing for a reason, as seen in some new posters and some international posters as well, and the uncanny valley isn't whispering; it's screaming.

Other Mommy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Can I go inside your heart?

From producer James Wan, one of the most influential architects of modern horror, and Blumhouse Atomic Monster, the studio behind Backrooms and Obsession, comes a terrifying trip from breakout genre director Rob Savage, into the darkening world of a young girl, Bela, who forms a relationship with a sinister entity in her home who looks uncannily like her own mother.

Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) stars in dual roles as Bela's mother and as "Other Mommy," a manifestation of the entity. Jay Duplass (Transparent, Industry) plays Daddo, Bela's father, and Arabella Olivia Clark (The Housemaid, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle) plays Bela.

The impressive supporting cast includes Actor Award nominee Dichen Lachman (Severance), Emmy and Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed (Succession) and screen legend Karen Allen (Indiana Jones films).

Other Mommy is directed by Rob Savage (Host, The Boogeyman) from a screenplay by WGA award winner Nathan Elston, writer for the Emmy-winning sensation Succession, based on the New York Times bestselling novel Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman (Bird Box).

The film is produced by James Wan, p.g.a. (Saw, Insidious and Conjuring franchises) of Blumhouse Atomic Monster, and is executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Rob Savage, Josh Malerman and Ryan Lewis. It will be released in theaters on October 9, 2026.

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