Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: other mommy

Other Mommy: New Official Trailer, Poster, And 9 HQ Images

Universal has released a new official trailer, poster, and 9 high-quality images for the new horror movie Other Mommy.

Article Summary Universal has unveiled a new Other Mommy trailer, bringing fresh footage from the upcoming horror movie to fans.

Other Mommy looks packed with jump scares, with director Rob Savage previously saying the film has around 50.

James Wan’s involvement signals a tense, sound-driven horror experience that leans into big scares and dread.

Jessica Chastain takes on a striking dual role in Other Mommy, which opens in theaters on October 9.

There are so many different ways to get a good scare in a horror movie, but when you have James Wan involved, it's probably going to be a jump scare. Director Rob Savage actually said earlier this month that Other Mommy has about 50 jump scares, so for someone who doesn't like that type of horror, this one isn't going to be for me.

"Oh, like 50," Savage said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It depends on what you refer to as a jump scare. Jump scares get s— on a lot. And I think crafting a really great jump scare can sometimes happen without the kind of quiet…quiet…loud sting that everyone associates with jump scares. It plays the hits of every aspect of horror. It's full of dread, it's full of set pieces, but it's all steeped in this deep paranoia where you're wondering if what you're seeing is reality, if who you're seeing is Ursula or Other Mommy, if you can trust any of the grownup characters."

It sounds and looks like it's going to rule for people who love that rush after a good visual or audio jump scare, and considering Wan's involvement, we're probably getting both, because Wan loves sound jump scares. It's also cool to see Jessica Cha0stain in such a wild role, and there is something particularly insidious about the concept of a creature posing as a parent to a young child. We got a new trailer, poster, and nine new images released today.

Other Mommy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Can I go inside your heart?

From producer James Wan, one of the most influential architects of modern horror, and Blumhouse Atomic Monster, the studio behind Backrooms and Obsession, comes a terrifying trip from breakout genre director Rob Savage, into the darkening world of a young girl, Bela, who forms a relationship with a sinister entity in her home who looks uncannily like her own mother.

Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) stars in dual roles as Bela's mother and as "Other Mommy," a manifestation of the entity. Jay Duplass (Transparent, Industry) plays Daddo, Bela's father, and Arabella Olivia Clark (The Housemaid, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle) plays Bela.

The impressive supporting cast includes Actor Award nominee Dichen Lachman (Severance), Emmy and Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed (Succession) and screen legend Karen Allen (Indiana Jones films).

Other Mommy is directed by Rob Savage (Host, The Boogeyman) from a screenplay by WGA award winner Nathan Elston, writer for the Emmy-winning sensation Succession, based on the New York Times bestselling novel Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman (Bird Box).

The film is produced by James Wan, p.g.a. (Saw, Insidious and Conjuring franchises) of Blumhouse Atomic Monster, and is executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Rob Savage, Josh Malerman and Ryan Lewis.

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