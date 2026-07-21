Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: other mommy

Other Mommy: Official Trailer, Poster, And Images Released

Universal has released the official trailer, poster, and images for Other Mommy, the new horror movie starring Jessica Chastain.

Article Summary Universal has unveiled the official Other Mommy trailer, offering a first look at Jessica Chastain’s new horror film.

Other Mommy centers on a chilling setup as a young girl bonds with a sinister entity that looks like her mother.

The trailer leans into familiar family horror fears, with early footage teasing scares ahead of the film’s October release.

Directed by Rob Savage and produced by James Wan, Other Mommy adapts Josh Malerman’s novel Incidents Around the House.

Time for a Jessica Chastain horror movie. The title Other Mommy is probably going to be more off-putting to audiences than the concept, but the idea of something running around that looks like a family member but isn't is one of those horror concepts that is tried and true. Family is supposed to bring an ultimate sense of safety, even more so when you're a kid, so something like this rings very true. This is another trailer we saw at CinemaCon, and while it got some jumpscares during the Universal presentation, you can't really judge a horror movie based on that. This is the year we have seen indie horror really shine, and while the concept of Other Mommy is a classic, the execution doesn't look like it's going to do anything really new or interesting. In a year when horror movie fans are this well-fed, being a decent concept with a good leading lady might not be enough. The official trailer, poster, two images, and a behind-the-scenes image have all dropped ahead of an early October release date.

Other Mommy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Can I go inside your heart?

From producer James Wan, one of the most influential architects of modern horror, and Blumhouse Atomic Monster, the studio behind Backrooms and Obsession, comes a terrifying trip from breakout genre director Rob Savage, into the darkening world of a young girl, Bela, who forms a relationship with a sinister entity in her home who looks uncannily like her own mother.

Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) stars in dual roles as Bela's mother and as "Other Mommy," a manifestation of the entity. Jay Duplass (Transparent, Industry) plays Daddo, Bela's father, and Arabella Olivia Clark (The Housemaid, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle) plays Bela.

The impressive supporting cast includes Actor Award nominee Dichen Lachman (Severance), Emmy and Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed (Succession) and screen legend Karen Allen (Indiana Jones films).

Other Mommy is directed by Rob Savage (Host, The Boogeyman) from a screenplay by WGA award winner Nathan Elston, writer for the Emmy-winning sensation Succession, based on the New York Times bestselling novel Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman (Bird Box).

The film is produced by James Wan, p.g.a. (Saw, Insidious and Conjuring franchises) of Blumhouse Atomic Monster, and is executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Rob Savage, Josh Malerman and Ryan Lewis.

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