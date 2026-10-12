Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: other mommy, the social reckoning, Weekend Box Office

Other Mommy Takes The Win At The Weekend Box Office

Other Mommy overcame terrible reviews to take the top spot at the weekend box office, while The Social Reckoning bombed.

Article Summary Other Mommy won the weekend box office with $27.5 million, overcoming brutal reviews and a weak D+ CinemaScore.

The Jessica Chastain horror film gave Universal an October win as the 2026 box office raced past $8 billion.

Verity fell 64% to second, while Resident Evil and Heart of the Beast continued steady theatrical runs.

The Social Reckoning bombed with $5.5 million, missing low forecasts and looking headed for a quick exit.

Other Mommy became the latest film to win the weekend box office. The Jessica Chastain horror film made $27.5 million and helped push the 2026 box office past $8 billion, two months sooner than in 2025. Even more impressive, it overcame some of the worst reviews of a 2026 film. It's unclear how it will hold up in its second weekend, as audiences were unforgiving and the film earned a "D+" CinemaScore. In any case, Universal will take the weekend win and was smart to release it in October to grab some spooky dollars this month.

Other Mommy Scares Away The Social Reckoning

Last week's champ Verity dropped to second place, down 64% from weekend one, to $11.5 million. That is the biggest drop for a Colleen Hoover film in its second weekend. Resident Evil and Heart of the Beast continued their solid runs. In fifth, The Social Reckoning, the spiritual sequel to The Social Network, bombed big time with only $5.5 million. Audiences just shrugged at the film, and reviews were mild at best. This was well below projections, which were already low to begin with. This one is a complete miss, and I would expect it to leave theaters fast.

The weekend box office top five for October 9:

Other Mommy- $27.5 million Verity- $11.5 million Resident Evil- $8.3 million Heart of the Beast- $7.1 million The Social Reckoning- $5.5 million

This weekend, three wide releases will look to shake up the top five again, with two very interesting ones looking to overperform. The widest release will be Street Fighter, the film based on the popular video game series. Next is the drama Whalefall, which has generated a ton of buzz since it debuted at CinemaCon in the spring. Lastly, and the film that may take the top spot over those two, is Nathan Fielder's documentary on Elizabeth Holmes, You Can See Everything. I am going to go out on a limb and pick that for the top spot, edging out Street Fighter, with Whalefall taking third.

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