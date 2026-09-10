Posted in: Fathom Events, Movies | Tagged: guillermo del toro, pan's labyrinth

Pan's Labyrinth Returns To Theaters For Its 20th Anniversary

Pan's Labyrinth is coming back to theaters for its 20th Anniversary, this time in 4K with RealD 3D and premium HDR options.

Article Summary Pan’s Labyrinth returns to theaters October 9-15 for its 20th Anniversary in the United States and Canada.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth will screen in 4K for the first time, with RealD 3D and HDR options.

Del Toro personally oversaw the Pan’s Labyrinth anniversary re-release, continuing his hands-on approach.

Tickets are on sale now, with a new featurette and special fan events planned in New York City and Los Angeles.

Fathom Entertainment and Cineverse have come together to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Pan's Labyrinth by bringing it back to theaters this October. The legendary film by Guillermo del Toro will hit theaters from October 9-15 and is currently scheduled to run in the United States and Canada. What's more, this will be the first time the film will be presented in 4K, with versions available in RealD 3D and premium HDR by Barco, where available, as del Toro himself has overseen every aspect of this re-release, as he has done with each one in the past. We have the finer details of everything you can expect, as tickets are available right now.

Experience Pan's Labyrinth In Theaters Once Again For The 20th Anniversary

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Pan's Labyrinth, from visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, is an Academy Award–winning dark fantasy set in 1944 Spain. As fascist forces tighten their grip following the Spanish Civil War, young Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) is uprooted to a remote military outpost commanded by her cruel stepfather (Sergi López). Amid the brutality of war, Ofelia discovers a hidden labyrinth and encounters a mysterious faun who claims she is a lost princess. To reclaim her throne, she must complete three dangerous tasks that test her courage and spirit. As reality and fantasy intertwine, Ofelia's journey becomes a powerful exploration of innocence, resistance, and the enduring power of imagination in the face of unimaginable darkness.

Coinciding with the ticket-on-sale launch, a new featurette brings together top talent from across del Toro's films. The video features exclusive content of Guillermo del Toro and his collaborators reflecting on their experiences working together and their thoughts on Pan's Labyrinth and the film's lasting impact. The 20th anniversary celebration will also include special fan experiences in New York City and Los Angeles, with del Toro making surprise appearances at select theatre screenings. Written and directed by del Toro, Pan's Labyrinth is set in 1944 in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War and follows young Ofelia as she discovers a mysterious labyrinth and an ageless Faun who sends her on three tasks. The film received six Academy Award nominations and won three Oscars for cinematography, art direction and makeup.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!