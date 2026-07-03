Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, paranormal activity

Paranormal Activity: The Newest Film Has A New Cast

The new film in the Paranormal Activity franchise has found its new stars. The film will be released in theaters on May 21, 2027.

Article Summary Paranormal Activity returns to theaters on May 21, 2027, with Paramount backing a new chapter in the horror franchise.

Sonia Mena and Chase Yi lead the new Paranormal Activity cast, with Ian Tuason directing the next installment.

James Wan joins Paranormal Activity for the first time as producer, alongside Oren Peli and Blumhouse boss Jason Blum.

After seven films and $900 million worldwide, Paranormal Activity aims for a big-screen revival after Next of Kin.

Paranormal Activity is one of the most successful modern horror franchises, but has lain dormant since 2021. That is no longer the case, as Paramount is co-financing and releasing a new installment with Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. It will release on May 21, 2027. Producing will be series creator Oren Peli, Jason Blum, and, for the first time, James Wan. Ian Tuason will direct, and Deadline reports that Sonia Mena (Tell Me Lies) and Chase Yi (Mythic Quest) will star in the film in undisclosed roles. This is one of the few modern horror franchises the SAW creator has not gotten his hands on yet, and that will all change with this new film.

"I've been a huge admirer of Paranormal Activity since the brilliant first movie, with its creeping, slow-burning, and subtle ability to make the unseen terrifying. I'm looking forward to expanding on its legacy and helping shape the next evolution of this scary found-footage franchise," said Wan.

Paranormal Activity Returns To Theaters

"Diving in with James for this exciting rebirth of the franchise that started it all for Blumhouse is exactly what we dreamed of when we merged with Atomic Monster. I'll be actively involved with him to introduce this new chapter," said Blum. "Thankfully, we're able to spend a little more than the $15,000 we had on the first movie, but one thing will remain the same — do not see it alone. We look forward to partnering with Josh Greenstein, Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Jeff Shell, and their teams at Paramount as we bring Paranormal Activity back to life." Over seven films, the franchise has grossed over $900 million worldwide, not bad for a franchise launched with a single found-footage film, Blumhouse budgeted at $15,000.

But how much is left in the tank for this one? While a good entry in the series, the last film, 2021's Next of Kin, went straight to streaming on Paramount+ and made little noise. That was without James Wan and before the Blumhouse-Atomic Monster merger as well. Now, with Tuason behind the camera, who seems to be a huge fan of the franchise and will be itching to put his stamp on the franchise, this has a real shot to be something special. Time will tell, as with all things.

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