Posted in: Documentary, Dungeons & Dragons, Movies | Tagged: d&d, pateron

Patreon Announces New Documentary Featuring D&D Creators

Patreon has announced it's working on a new documentary set for later this fall that will feature some high-profile D&D creators.

Article Summary Patreon is developing a new D&D documentary for Fall, following top creators in a real-world dice-driven adventure.

The film centers on a 6-foot, 200-pound D20 rolled down a Los Angeles hill, with each result triggering live challenges.

Featured D&D creators include Worlds Beyond Number, Ginny Di, Legends of Avantris, PrintableHeroes, and Amy Vorpahl.

Tales from the Stinky Dragon also joins the Patreon D&D documentary, blending tabletop fandom with interactive stakes.

Patreon has announced it's coming out with a new documentary featuring multiple high-profile D&D Creators from its platform as they embark on a different kind of Dungeons & Dragons experience. The film, which has yet to be given a title, features the group collectively rolling a 6-ft 200-lb D20 down a giant hill in Los Angeles' Upper Las Virgenes Park. However, the roll has IRL interactive outcomes for everyone involved and their communities, depending on the number it lands on. Each creator will be completing real-world challenges, all of which will be filmed. All we know beyond that is that it will air on Pateron in some fashion this Fall. We have more details on all the creators involved.

Patreon Is Working On a New D&D Creators Documentary

Worlds Beyond Number (84.5k total Patreon members): Hosted by Brennan Lee Mulligan , Erika Ishii , Aabria Iyengar , and Lou Wilson , Worlds Beyond Number is an improvised storytelling podcast where four friends play games, build worlds, and embark on endless adventures.

Hosted by , , , and , Worlds Beyond Number is an improvised storytelling podcast where four friends play games, build worlds, and embark on endless adventures. Ginny Di (15.9k total Patreon members): Ginny Di is a full-time creator making D&D-inspired videos, music, costumes, and more. On Patreon and beyond, she provides advice for tabletop players and game masters, character-building tools for creatives, music videos, and more.

Legends of Avantris (34.2k total Patreon members): Legends of Avantris is a group of seven best friends who tell tabletop roleplaying stories, play a lot of D&D together, and more on their fan-favorite podcast. On YouTube alone, the podcast has garnered over 2.8M subscribers.

PrintableHeroes (21.7k total Patreon members): PrintableHeroes creates print-ready miniatures for tabletop role-playing games. On Patreon alone, PrintableHeroes earns over $11.9K per month by providing exclusive media and perks to fans, including additional art and color variations, cut files, the ability to vote on what they create next, and more.

PrintableHeroes creates print-ready miniatures for tabletop role-playing games. On alone, PrintableHeroes earns over $11.9K per month by providing exclusive media and perks to fans, including additional art and color variations, cut files, the ability to vote on what they create next, and more. Amy Vorpahl: Actress, singer, writer, and gamer Amy Vorpahl has written D&D adventures for the official D&D itself in the 2021 book Candlekeep Mysteries, as well as for Dungeon in a Box. She has played D&D on notable streams such as D&D's official Twitch, D&D Beyond, and more.

Actress, singer, writer, and gamer has written D&D adventures for the official D&D itself in the 2021 book Candlekeep Mysteries, as well as for Dungeon in a Box. She has played D&D on notable streams such as D&D's official Twitch, D&D Beyond, and more. Tales from the Stinky Dragon: Tales from the Stinky Dragon is a family-friendly, bi-weekly comedy podcast that tells tavernly tales through actual-play D&D. The podcast caters both to those who love Dungeons & Dragons and those who have never played before!

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