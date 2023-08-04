Posted in: Comics, Movies | Tagged: newlitg, pee-wee herman
Pee Wee Herman Rex in the Daily LITG 4th of August 2023
Pee Wee Herman trubutes topped the chart on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Pee Wee Herman trubutes topped the chart on Bleeding Cool yesterday. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Top Ten stories yesterday on Bleeding Cool, with Donny Cates
- Pee-Wee Herman: Paul Reubens Honored by Cabazon Dinosaurs' Mr. Rex
- Donny Cates, Missing Six Months Of His Life, After Car Accident
- The State Of Marvel & The X-Men After The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- Marvel Debuts Teen Deadpool In New Champions Sidekick Covers
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In August 2023
- This Year's Free Comic Book Day From Image Comics Now Sells For $40
- New DC Direct Batman and Superman Statues Revealed by McFarlane
- Kitty Pryde, Natural Born Killer Of The X-Men? (X-Men #25 XSpoilers)
- The Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Party That Paid You $300 To Attend
- Donny Cates' Car Crash in the Daily LITG 3rd August 2023
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- Blacking Out by Chip Mosher & Peter Krause, Now From Dark Horse
- Tasia M S & Barbara Perez Marquez's To Dance The Moon And Stars YA OGN
- Shook! A Black Horror Anthology Gets Picked Up By Second Sight
- Kris Longo Steps Away From Heavy Metal Magazine As Publisher
- José Luis Ruiz Pérez, Of Tiger And The Eye, Has Died
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Charlie Adlard, artist on The Walking Dead, co-creator of Vampire State.
- Gabe Yocum of Artists, Writers, Artisans Inc.
- Paul Hudson, owner of former Comics Showcase chain and author of The A to Z of British Newspaper Strips.
- Keith Champagne, writer/artist
- Mike Gold, writer, editor, founder of ComicMix
- Cindy Goff, writer of Tales From The Heart, Metropolis SCU.
