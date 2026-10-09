Posted in: Movies | Tagged: hasbro, peppa pig

Peppa Pig's "Festive Fun with Peppa" Arrives In Theaters in November

Peppa Pig's "Festive Fun with Peppa" cinematic experience will be coming to several theaters on November 14 to help kick off the holidays.

Article Summary Peppa Pig’s Festive Fun with Peppa comes to theaters November 14, launching a holiday big-screen event for families.

The Peppa Pig cinema experience weaves seven holiday episodes into a new story about baby Evie’s first Christmas.

Festive Fun with Peppa includes songs, dancing, and festive moments designed for preschoolers and parents to enjoy.

Hasbro says Peppa Pig’s holiday event will play in 2,400+ cinemas across 17 markets, with extra dates in some regions.

Hasbro has announced that a new Peppa Pig event, Festive Fun with Peppa, will come to theaters next month. It's not quite a movie; this is more of a cinematic collage, as they have taken seven holiday-themed episodes and meshed them into a brand-new narrative celebrating baby Evie's first Christmas with the family. This includes a number of songs for kids and adults to sing and dance to in the theater. The event will take place in more than 2,400 cinemas in 17 markets, all on the same day: November 14. (With added dates depending on where you live.) We have more details from Hasbro as well as the trailer here.

Peppa Pig Is Ready For Amazing Winter Times in Festive Fun with Peppa

Join Peppa Pig and her family at the cinema for a festive big-screen experience as they celebrate Evie's first Christmas! Share in the excitement of the season as the family of five reflects on treasured festive memories. Evie's arrival in 2025 marked the most significant evolution in Peppa Pig history. Fans followed the journey in real time, from Mummy Pig's pregnancy announcement and Evie's gender reveal to her first on-screen appearance as part of the Peppa Meets the Baby cinema experience. Now, audiences can join the family of five for their first festive season together in Festive Fun with Peppa. Filled with laughter, music, and heartwarming moments, this special cinema experience is the perfect family day out during the festive season.

"There's nothing like sharing the magic of the winter season with the people (and pigs!) you love most," said Kim Boyd, President of Licensing and Entertainment at Hasbro. "Peppa Pig has a proud history of leading the way in big-screen experiences designed especially for preschool audiences. Festive Fun with Peppa continues that tradition of a welcoming, engaging event for young children and their families to enjoy together."

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