Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: coco 2, gatto, Ghost Market, Incredibles 3, pixar

Pixar At D23: Incredibles 3, Coco 2, Gatto, New Film Ghost Market Info

Pixar took the stage at D23 to offer up new details on Incredibles 3, Coco 2, Gatto, and a new film titled Ghost Market.

Article Summary Pixar’s D23 showcase revealed Incredibles 3 will center on the Parr kids stepping into their powers as supers.

Pixar confirmed Coco 2 for November 2029, with teen Miguel returning and Ernesto De La Cruz back in the story.

Pixar also announced Ghost Market, a supernatural original set at a hidden crossroads between the living and dead.

Gatto joined Pixar’s D23 lineup with early footage drawing praise, plus new concept art debuted for major upcoming films.

Pixar was spotlighted at tonight's D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase, where they revealed new details about some of their highly anticipated sequels and original films coming over the next couple of years. First, Incredibles 3 was discussed, with the story tease that the film will focus on the Parr kids becoming supers. Next, Coco 2 was touched on, with a release in November 2029, where we learned that Miguel is now a teenager. Ernesto De La Cruz will also be back. New concept art for both films was also shown. Following that, a new film titled Ghost Market was announced, a supernatural film that will be released in Spring 2028. It is about a boy who enters a hidden market at the crossroads of the living and the dead. Gatto was the next Pixar film to get the spotlight treatment, with footage that people in the room described as very cute. Follow along with our own Kaitlyn Booth here, as she is in the room experiencing all of this live!

Pixar Always Dazzles At D23

Pixar might not be done this week, and you should make note of this list of panels that will be live-streamed this weekend so you can watch at home while you follow our coverage:

Beauty and the Beast : A Tale as Old as Time 35th Anniversary Celebration – Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14

– Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 Panel – Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Rewind Encore Concert – Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase – Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration – Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16

– Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16 Disney Worldbuilders Panel with Jared Bush, Pete Docter, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kevin Feige, moderated by Leslie Iwerks – Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

– Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony – Recorded live and begins streaming at 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

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