Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Interview, Movies | Tagged: Play House

Play House Creatives, Cast on Tapping into Children's TV as Horror

Play House writer-director Nicolas Curcio, co-writer Kirby Gladstein, stars Will Harrison, Jordan Gonzalez & James Urbaniak spoke to us about the film.

Article Summary Play House creators Nicolas Curcio and Kirby Gladstein reveal how abandoned houses sparked their children’s TV horror film.

Play House stars Will Harrison, Jordan Gonzalez, and James Urbaniak explain what made the script so eerie and compelling.

James Urbaniak says Mr. Rogers inspired Mr. Morton, giving Play House’s chilling villain a calm, unsettling sincerity.

Play House’s cast and writers break down the fast micro-budget shoot, on-set improv, and chemistry that grounded the horror.

Writer-director Nicolas Curcio, co-writer Kirby Gladstein, and the cast of Play House certainly have reason to celebrate following a successful run at Fantastic Fest, which garnered the attention of Focus Features and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster as they secured distribution rights for the Chroma, Divide/Conquer, and Skinny Ghost horror film. The film follows Elliot (Will Harrison), a young man who is trying to renovate a dilapidated house to win back his ex, Cath (Jessica Sula), as he discovers VHS tapes of an unaired TV show in the basement. But as the show's dark history surfaces, it seeps into his life, threatening his last chance at reconciliation. Curcio, Gladstein, Harrison, Jordan Gonzalez, and James Urbaniak spoke to Bleeding Cool about how the micro-budgeted film became a chance opportunity in filmmaking efficiency, how Fred Rogers served as inspiration for the film's antagonist, Mr. Morton (Urbaniak), and how they developed their chemistry organically.

Play House Director Nicolas Curcio, Co-Writer Kirby Gladstein, and Stars Will Harrison, Jordan Gonzalez, and James Urbaniak on Blending Children's TV with Horror

Bleeding Cool: Nick, Kirby, what's the inspiration behind 'Play House?'

Curcio: We used to live near South Pasadena, where, when we went on walks or drove by, we would see this stretch of abandoned houses. There are these beautiful Craftsman homes, but they're decrepit, and there were security guards there. We looked into it; it turns out it's this stretch of land where the government bought all these houses to do a freeway expansion, but it never happened, so you just have all these abandoned houses, and we started to wonder, "Oh wow! These houses are abandoned for 50, 60 years." What could have happened inside one of those houses? So that was the first genesis for 'Play House.'

Will, Jordan, and James, what intrigued you about the project, and what did you like about the script?

Harrison: I got the script and, along with a proof-of-concept video that covered some of the children's show aspect of the movie, I watched that in the back of the cab, and it was insanely creepy, jarring, and immediately pulled me in. I was really surprised at how many different genres and moods the script itself went through when reading it. I couldn't quite pin it down, and that's always something that's really intriguing about a script. It is not being able to figure out exactly what it is because the ones that you can nail down immediately are most likely going to be kind of boring to make, so that pulled me in immediately, and then talking with Nick was the icing on the cake. He was calm, confident, and ready to make this movie.

Gonzalez: For me, reading the script initially, and seeing the proof-of-concept at this point- that was before 'Obsession' (2025), before 'Backrooms' (2026), before all those films, where now we're in this really incredible space where you can make a "horrendy" for a low budget, and they do really well. I was really excited for the challenge of making a feature for such a small budget that is so intricate, and all the characters are so fully fleshed out. You can see who they are on the page. When I spoke with Nick and Kirby, it was just an instant connection of, "Okay, you guys are horror freaks. You know what you're talking about." I am as well, and we're all on the same page about what we're trying to accomplish with this film. Also, it's about the relationship of all three of them (Elliot, Cath, and Alden), (Elliot and Alden's) relationship together, and Elliot and Cath's relationship as well. That's a medium of horror that hasn't happened in such a long time, and I think it's really getting back to the grassroots of what horror is. You must care about these characters, because if you don't, then there's no payoff if something does happen to them.

James does an incredible job of playing Mr. Morton, where there's something off about this man, and you don't know what's going to happen, but there's something extremely earnest about him, where he'll speak on it as well, but Mr. Morton doesn't think that he's doing any harm to anyone. James does truly such a great job of playing that character, where he's trying to accomplish something for the greater good of his own life that impacts everyone else around him in such a brutal way. That's just a formula of horror that has not been around in such a long time, but that's what horror is based on for me.

Urbaniak: It was just reading the script, which was really detailed and evoked the world and a time and place when it was written, and made in its way. As an actor, you're offered the name bad guy in a horror movie, and you say, "Well, how can I find my way into this? How can I make this land in a way that's unique and specific to what I can offer? It was very exciting and challenging to think about that.

James, as far as filming those VHS scenes, aside from the script, was there anyone, figure-wise, that you tapped into as far as inspiring your role as Mr. Morton?

Urbaniak: Mr. Morton is doing direct address to the camera with puppets, and it's ostensibly a kids show, so your mind kind of goes to Mr. Rogers, first and foremost. I'm also sorry to use Mr. Morton and Mr. Rogers in the same sentence, because they're very different people, but if you watch Mr. Rogers, this is what's great about him: he is not a performer. He was a minister; he studied child psychology, and so he doesn't have to perform a slickness, and he doesn't have this condescension that someone else might have when they're speaking to children. He's simple, direct, and kind of uncluttered in his approach, and the thing is, Mr. Morton, who's a villain, the only way to play the villain is to understand why the villain does these things. Mr. Morton doesn't think he's a bad guy. Mr. Morton doesn't think he's creepy, but that Mr. Rogers' simple, direct approach was 100 percent inspiration.

Will, Jordan, what did you enjoy about working your scenes in the house and having that camaraderie and chemistry and developing that with Jessica?

Harrison: It's just a total blast. We all hit it off really quickly. We had a rehearsal day where you are testing the waters and hoping that you can baseline, look at someone and say your lines, which is weirdly not always a given. We all hit it off and had the sense that it was going to work, and then it was such a collaborative set, and everyone's playing multiple roles. Sometimes I'm like, "Oh, wait, shit is that? Is he standing in the shot?" Someone's like, "Oh, yeah, it is," and we're all like covering a lot of bases, which makes it like so much fun. Your attention is always on set, especially on a smaller set like this. We just had a blast; we were given a lot of freedom and a long leash in terms of improvising and making sure that everything felt grounded and based on the relationships that we were forming while we shot.

Gonzalez: Picking up what Will just said, it was the initial trust from Nick and Kirby, where you could throw an idea out, and they're like, "Yeah, let's try it," even though we may not have a lot of time on a big time constraint, because we don't have a whole lot of funding to make this movie. They always gave us the grace of coming to them with an idea, and they were like, "All right, we don't have a long time. Let's see if it works, and if not, we'll shift and move." Like Will said, it was from the jump it was such the greatest gift to be with two people, Will and Jessie, who are so gracious in their craft and so easy to play from. In a horror space, it's so important to hold each other's space, because you must stay in that emotional state, and each of them all did that for each other. We all did that for others in such a beautiful way, and it made the relationship-building so easy, and it made working with everyone so easy.

Nick, Kirby, when developing the script and working on this feature together, what was the most difficult part about the pacing, and how did the actors help with making that transition for you guys?

Gladstein: I think the biggest challenge was just the timeline. We had to do this so fast. We did the math the other day, and I think we had 355 days all filled from the moment we won to when we're premiering. It was just that everything had to be done so fast; we didn't have time to second-guess our decisions in the script, our decisions in the production design, hair, makeup, whatever it was; it had to be done as fast as possible. The crew was phenomenal; everybody was at the top of their game, and made it work so seamlessly. I can't say enough about Will, Jordan, Jessie, James, Nina (Millin), Kevin (Keppy), like, everybody's performances were so good, so immediately we were able to shoot so fast. It was a day that we did like 50 setups, maybe 47?

Curcio: Yeah.

Gladstein: Some things are just insane. We were asking so much of these guys, especially Will, going from a scene that's like happy and lighthearted to something totally brutal and crushing. He handled it so flawlessly.

Curcio: Yeah, speaking more to the actors, there was a directing professor at USC who would always say, "If you cast the right actor, basically 99 percent of the job is done," Because it's like if the actor is perfect, and that's like the biggest hurdle in this film. We didn't have time to do 20 takes, or we didn't have time to discover the movie as we went along. We had days where we were going to have to get this in like two or three takes. We were moving so fast, and I'm so proud of them and the performances, because you would never know that from watching movies.

Harrison: It's a testament to Nick and Kirby also that even with those constraints, there was still such a collaborative element, and I think it's also so true that like everyone was so right for these roles, because there'd be nights where I would finish, and then I'd call you and Nick at 11, whatever, and be like, "Okay, so this monologue tomorrow, what are we going to do about X, Y, and Z?" It wasn't friction. It was collaboration, and we were on the same page about any issue that there might be, so it was so easy to solve those problems as we went.

Were there any scenes that you had shot a scene, and someone changed it with improv to make it unexpectedly better, and you kept it in?

Curcio: There were a lot of changes; on set I try to keep an environment where we're open to trying and doing things. In terms of improv, there's a montage scene, a sequence that we love, which was cool because we got to basically let Will and Jordan mess around for a prolonged period that also resonated with people in the movie. There are scenes where they're just messing around, and it looks real, because it is real. There was another sequence where Will and Jess are painting, and we just let them hang out for like 20 minutes and rolled with the camera, and so, so many of these scenes are improv, and they are real with them hanging out.

Play House, which also stars Chloe Cleary and Koda Zaphr, will come to theaters in 2027.

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