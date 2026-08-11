Posted in: Fathom Events, Movies | Tagged: keanu reeves, patrick swayze, point break, Resurgence Media Group, Saga Arts

Point Break Returns To Theaters in 4K For Its 35th Anniversary

Point Break returns to theaters on August 16 and 19 for a special two-night screening in 4K to celebrate the action film's 35th Anniversary.

Article Summary Point Break returns to theaters August 16 and 19 in 4K for a 35th anniversary event from Fathom Entertainment.

The Kathryn Bigelow action classic gets upgraded picture and sound for a nationwide two-night big-screen revival.

Fans will also get an exclusive intro from surf legend Matt Archbold with behind-the-scenes stories and footage.

The Point Break anniversary screening is backed by surf world partners, including the World Surf League and U.S. Open.

Resurgence Media Group, Saga Arts, and Fathom Entertainment have all come together to present a 35th Anniversary screening of Point Break in 4K. One of the biggest action films of the '90s, and one that helped change the course of the genre for years to come, the now iconic Kathryn Bigelow-directed film starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze will return to theaters nationwide with upgraded visuals and audio for a two-night event. But like many Fathom screenings, there will be additional content, as the film will have an exclusive introduction with interviews and footage to set the tone. We have more details below, as the screenings will take place at select theaters on August 16 & 19.

Got On The Ultimate Thrill Ride Across Two Nights In Theaters

The two-day event invites longtime fans and first-time audiences to experience the adrenaline-fueled classic on the big screen, complete with an exclusive introduction from surfing legend Matt Archbold. A surf double for Patrick Swayze, Archbold also helped teach Reeves, Swayze, Anthony Kiedis, and the other cast members to surf for the film. In the introduction, he shares behind-the-scenes stories from the production and reflects on the spirit of surfing, freedom, and risk that runs throughout the film. The theatrical return will be supported by a broader anniversary celebration across the surfing community, including special content from the World Surf League, Surfer Magazine, Men's Journal, FUEL TV and SURFER TV, Screen Rant, IGN, as well as a special collaboration with the U.S. Open of Surfing.

About Point Break

In Los Angeles, a gang of bank robbers call themselves the Ex-Presidents and commit their crimes while wearing masks of Reagan, Carter, Nixon, and Johnson. The FBI believes that the members of the gang could be surfers and sends young agent Johnny Utah (Reeves) undercover at the beach to mix with the surfers and gather information. As he is drawn deeper into the world of charismatic surfer Bodhi (Swayze) and his thrill-seeking crew, Utah must decide where his loyalties lie.

Directed by Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow, Point Break stars Keanu Reeves as FBI agent Johnny Utah and Patrick Swayze as Bodhi, alongside Gary Busey, Lori Petty, John C. McGinley, James LeGros, and Anthony Kiedis. More than three decades after its original release, the film remains a defining action classic, celebrated for its kinetic filmmaking, memorable performances, endlessly quotable dialogue, and a fearless blend of crime, surfing, and extreme sports.

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