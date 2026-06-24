Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: practical magic 2

Practical Magic 2: New Official Trailer Plus 4 New Images

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Practical Magic 2, and the new footage reveals a whole lot about the plot. We also got 4 new images.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has unveiled a new Practical Magic 2 trailer, with footage that reveals major story beats and plot details.

The Practical Magic 2 trailer is sparking fan debate, as some scenes appear to clash with events from the original film.

A Lana Del Rey version of Season of the Witch sets the tone, giving Practical Magic 2 a moody and fitting atmosphere.

Practical Magic 2, directed by Susanne Bier, is set to open in theaters on September 11, 2026.

Warner Bros. has dropped a new trailer and four high-quality images for Practical Magic 2, and it reveals a ton of new plot points that tease what this movie is actually about. However, if the comments are anything to go by, people are a little confused because it seems to go against the events of the previous film. This is probably going to be one of those times when it seems like you're walking into something that is going to completely disregard canon, when in reality, there is a way to get around it, we just don't know it yet. This movie gets bonus points for the Lana del Rey version of Season of the Witch because the vibes absolutely match there. Now it's time to see if Warner Bros. showing possible plot inconsistencies is going to turn off fans who might have gone to see the movie in theaters.

Practical Magic 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, Practical Magic 2 returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic, and mayhem.

Practical Magic 2, directed by Susanne Bier, stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest, reprising their roles from the original film, and new cast members Joey King, Xolo Maridueña, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, and Solly McLeod. It will be released in theaters on September 11, 2026.

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