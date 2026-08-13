Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: practical magic 2

Practical Magic 2: Tickets Go On Sale. New BTS Featurette And Poster

Tickets for Practical Magic 2 have officially gone on sale, and Warner Bros. has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette along with the official poster.

Article Summary Practical Magic 2 tickets are now on sale, giving fans their first chance to lock in seats for the sequel.

Warner Bros. marked the Practical Magic 2 ticket launch with a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

The Practical Magic 2 rollout includes the official poster as the fall release campaign starts to heat up.

Practical Magic 2 opens in theaters on September 11, 2026, with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman returning.

Another one of those legacy sequels is finally making its way to the big screen this fall, and now we'll have a better idea of whether people are actually interested in it. The problem with a lot of legacy sequels is that studios see demand on platforms like Twitter/X or Reddit and assume that all those posts will translate into ticket sales. Tickets for Practical Magic 2 have officially gone on sale, and unlike other times when things have gone on sale, we didn't get a giant pile of posters to go along with it. In fact, we only have one power for this film, but we did get a new behind-the-scenes featurette to go along with the ticket sales.

Practical Magic 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, Practical Magic 2 returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic, and mayhem.

Practical Magic 2, directed by Susanne Bier, stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest, reprising their roles from the original film, and new cast members Joey King, Xolo Maridueña, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, and Solly McLeod. It will be released in theaters on September 11, 2026.

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