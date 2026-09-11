Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: primetime

Primetime: Chris Hansen Confronts A Predator In An Official Clip

A24 has released a clip from Primetime, which shows Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen confronting one of the titular predators.

Article Summary A24 has released an official Primetime clip featuring Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen confronting a predator.

The Primetime footage shows the sting’s fallout and how Hansen and his producer react as the tense moment unravels.

Primetime premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 5 and is currently competing for the Golden Lion.

The film digs into the dark reality behind To Catch a Predator ahead of Primetime’s September 25 theatrical release.

Robert Pattinson wants to have a massive year like several of his costars in other films, and considering how many major films he's been involved with in 2026 and how many of them have been critically praised, his year is looking on par with Zendaya's or Anne Hathaway's. Primetime officially had its worldwide premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it is competing for the Golden Lion, on September 5, 2026, but people won't have to wait long to see the final film, as it currently has a September 25, 2026, release date. A24 has dropped a clip from the film in which we see Pattinson as To Catch A Predator host Chris Hansen confronting one of the titular predators, and we not only see the fallout of the confrontation but also how Hansen and his producer react to the events unfolding before them.

In the early 2000s, as the internet was really beginning to take over the world and parents had no idea how to keep their kids safe because the concept of "stranger danger" was hard to translate in the digital age, predators were becoming bolder in trying to solicit minors. The show, which premiered in 2004 and ran until 2007, was designed as a sting operation. Hansen and his crew would lure predators in and essentially use the concept of public shaming and the court of public opinion to deal with these people. As one can imagine, when you're dealing with people who are willing to have sex with children, it's going to get very dark, and it's not surprising that someone is adapting it in a dramatic way. Hansen himself hasn't been singing the praises of the film so far and has been making noise in the press since the teaser trailer made its debut earlier this year.

Primetime: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history.

Primetime, a film by Lance Oppenheim, stars Robert Pattinson as To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen. It also stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, and Phoebe Bridgers and will be released in theaters this fall.

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