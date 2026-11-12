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Ray Gunn: Official Trailer 2, New Poster And 5 New Images Released

The second trailer, a new poster, and 5 new images from Ray Gunn, the animated film directed by Brad Bird, have been released.

Article Summary Ray Gunn has released Official Trailer 2, spotlighting Brad Bird's stylish animated sci-fi noir ahead of December.

Early Ray Gunn festival reactions have been strong, raising expectations for one of late 2026's most promising animated films.

Brad Bird describes Ray Gunn as Maltese Falcon meets Buck Rogers, blending 1940s detective energy with futuristic sci-fi.

Ray Gunn arrives in select theaters and limited 70mm on December 4 before its Netflix debut on December 18, 2026.

We're in the home stretch of the year, and the final movies of 2026 are getting ready to roll out. We still have some very promising-looking animated films hanging out in the rafters, and one of them is absolutely Ray Gunn. The film has been making the rounds on the festival circuit and in some markets lucky enough to get screenings, and all the early reactions have been extremely promising. It's director, Brad Bird, the man who could make a pretty good movie on autopilot. However, as we can all see in the new trailer for Ray Gunn, this does not appear to be Bird on autopilot; everything about this film looks incredibly stylish and like we're about to see some seriously fun genre-blending.

"Ray Gunn has been in my mind for over 30 years," Bird said in a statement when the film was first announced back in April. "The film is a blend of sci-fi and classic detective movies from the '40s…it's Maltese Falcon meets Buck Rogers. I've been a fan of both of those sort of genres, and blending them together seemed fun, and a chance to play with a lot of very cinematic elements, and extreme characters."

"Having the opportunity to collaborate with Brad Bird is a career milestone for me; I have loved his work my entire life," Scarlett Johansson said in the same statement. "This project is so uniquely special because it is a total realization of where Brad is currently on his artistic journey. I can't wait for audiences to see this extraordinary animation that looks like nothing else out there."

Ray Gunn: Summary, Cast List, Summary

In Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future as seen from 1939, private eye Raymond Gunn is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder and a multimedia star named Venus Nova.

Ray Gunn is directed by Brad Bird; the voice cast features Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Waits, Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Chernus, Kether Donohue, Michelle Rodriguez, Aasif Mandvi, Matt Jones, Kathryn Hunter, John Ratzenberger, Justin Peck, and Patton Oswalt. It will be released on Netflix on December 18, 2026, and in select theaters and on limited 70mm screens on December 4, 2026.

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