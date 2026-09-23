Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: brad bird, ray gunn

Ray Gunn: Official Trailer, Poster, Images For Brad Bird's New Film

Netflix has released the official trailer, poster, and a bunch of new images from Ray Gunn, the new animated film from director Brad Bird.

Article Summary Netflix has unveiled the official Ray Gunn trailer, offering the first full look at Brad Bird’s new animated sci-fi noir.

Ray Gunn blends retro detective storytelling with aliens and futuristic tech, a mix Brad Bird has wanted to make for decades.

Brad Bird describes Ray Gunn as Maltese Falcon meets Buck Rogers, combining 1940s mystery style with bold sci-fi energy.

Ray Gunn opens in select theaters and limited 70mm on December 4 before its Netflix debut on December 18, 2026.

Netflix is bringing Brad Bird back to animation, and truly, nothing more should have to be said to get anyone interested in Ray Gunn. It took a little while for people to truly understand the masterpiece that Bird created with The Iron Giant , and now he's combining aliens and futuristic technology with old-school Dick Tracy detective stories. It's not the most original combination, but Bird is a master, and if there is anyone who could take something that isn't the most original, break it down to its DNA, and create something insanely new, it's Bird. The voice cast is a list of A-list talent, and everything about this looks fantastic. The official trailer, poster, and a bunch of images have all been released, and the film will get a theatrical release later this year in December.

"Ray Gunn has been in my mind for over 30 years," Bird said in a statement when the film was first announced back in April. "The film is a blend of sci-fi and classic detective movies from the '40s…it's Maltese Falcon meets Buck Rogers. I've been a fan of both of those sort of genres, and blending them together seemed fun, and a chance to play with a lot of very cinematic elements, and extreme characters."

"Having the opportunity to collaborate with Brad Bird is a career milestone for me; I have loved his work my entire life," Scarlett Johansson said in the same statement. "This project is so uniquely special because it is a total realization of where Brad is currently on his artistic journey. I can't wait for audiences to see this extraordinary animation that looks like nothing else out there."

Ray Gunn: Summary, Cast List, Summary

In Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future as seen from 1939, private eye Raymond Gunn is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder and a multimedia star named Venus Nova.

Ray Gunn is directed by Brad Bird; the voice cast features Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Waits, Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Chernus, Kether Donohue, Michelle Rodriguez, Aasif Mandvi, Matt Jones, Kathryn Hunter, John Ratzenberger, Justin Peck, and Patton Oswalt. It will be released on Netflix on December 18, 2026, and in select theaters and on limited 70mm screens on December 4, 2026.

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