Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Rebel Moon, zack snyder

Rebel Moon 3: Zack Snyder Gives A Rather Muted Update

Director Zack Snyder has provided a rather muted update about a possible Rebel Moon 3 and a return to that cinematic universe.

Article Summary Zack Snyder shared a muted Rebel Moon 3 update, saying another film may depend on renewed interest in the director’s cuts.

The Rebel Moon franchise stumbled after mixed reviews, and its planned universe has largely gone quiet since the films debuted.

Snyder’s comments suggest Rebel Moon 3 is far from confirmed, with Netflix showing no clear sign of moving ahead right now.

Questions around Army of the Dead 2 and The Last Photograph add to doubts about Zack Snyder’s future at Netflix.

It seems like just yesterday that everyone was saying that Rebel Moon was going to be the next great cinematic universe, the next Star Wars, only more gritty and R-rated because of swearing and sex. However, that didn't really come to be. The movies were maligned by critics, and while director Zack Snyder's fanbase always turns out for his movies, they didn't really go anywhere. The notion that they were making director's cuts right out of the gate was a weird one and made watching the initial cuts feel rather perfunctory. Since the release of the second director's cut, the remaining in-progress elements of Rebel Moon have either been canceled or released with little to no fanfare. Snyder was recently at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting his latest movie, The Last Photograph (which is currently getting critically mauled, to put it mildly), and did an interview with The Direct (What's New On Netflix) regarding Rebel Moon 3, and Snyder didn't exactly sound confident.

"I don't know. I think that, like, you know, I think that, like, you know, because I was saying recently, like, you know, I made those – the director's cuts of the movies, and I just think it's, like, one of those things where – and I do feel it, you know, is that as those maybe, like, get a little bit more popular and sort of, like, get discovered, then there's a little bit more groundswell about maybe making another one."

Netflix invested heavily in Snyder, yet his projects either end up significantly delayed or fail to connect with audiences and critics. The sequel to Army of the Dead has been in limbo for years now, and no one has mentioned anything about it. Snyder being this muted about a possible return to the Rebel Moon universe seems to indicate that those blank checks Netflix was giving him aren't showing up anymore, and they aren't interested in what the director has to deliver. If they were, they'd be distributing The Last Photograph even after the critical mauling, but the film has no distribution at all, which is telling.

Rebel Moon Director's Cut Cast And Summary Information

ABOUT REBEL MOON — CHAPTER ONE: CHALICE OF BLOOD

DIRECTOR: Zack Snyder

WRITERS: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten

PRODUCERS: Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen, Shay Hatten, Kurt Johnstad

KEY CAST: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of 'Jimmy'. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, Corey Stoll

RELEASE DATE | On Netflix August 2, 2024

ABOUT REBEL MOON – CHAPTER TWO: CURSE OF FORGIVENESS

DIRECTOR: Zack Snyder

WRITERS: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten

PRODUCERS: Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen, Shay Hatten, Kurt Johnstad

KEY CAST: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of 'Jimmy'. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, Ray Fisher

RELEASE DATE | On Netflix August 2, 2024

SYNOPSIS | Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder's epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. In Snyder's director's cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

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