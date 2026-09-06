Posted in: Collectibles, Movies, Star Trek | Tagged: popcorn bucket, Regal Theaters

Regal Theaters Rolls Out Multiple Star Trek Popcorn Buckets

Regal Theaters has multiple popcorn buckets available for Star Trek fans, including one shaped like the original USS Enterprise

Article Summary Regal Theaters is celebrating Star Trek’s 60th anniversary with multiple popcorn buckets and drink cups for fans.

The standout Star Trek collectible is a 55 oz USS Enterprise popcorn bucket, priced at $80 and coming online later.

Regal also offers 60th anniversary buckets plus Command, Operations, and Sciences uniform-themed buckets and cups.

CBS Studios has its own Star Trek USS Enterprise popcorn bucket online, aimed more at display collectors than theater use.

Regal Theaters has decided to offer Star Trek fans several popcorn bucket options, including one so extravagant it's bound to be one of the most popular in 2026. As we covered last week, the first four films from The Original Series are in theaters over the weekend as part of the franchise's 60th Anniversary, and to commemorate the occasion, Regal (and other participating theaters under their banner) have rolled out a series of popcorn buckets and drink cups for you to collect and use while checking out the films.

To Boldly Pop Where No One Has Popped Before

The crown jewel of this new collection is the Star Trek 60th Anniversary Enterprise Popcorn Bucket, as you can see here, they have created a relatively decent-sized replica of the original USS Enterprise (23 x 7 x 7") from the show (none of that retrofit nonsense, even though that's the version you see in the first three films), with the saucer section being the bucket. Their official website says the bucket is 55 oz, which sits between a small and a medium-sized popcorn bag at Regal. This beast is being sold in theaters for $80 but will eventually be made available online.

Even More Star Trek Options

If having an entire starship is too much, they have a couple of slightly less geeky and normal options. They created two large buckets with the 60th Anniversary branding on the side, if you just like Star Trek but are not into having something extra. If you like extra, but not too much extra, they have also created three large buckets and drink cups designed to look like uniforms, each one representing the three major divisions on the ship: Command, Operations, and Sciences. These are going for $20 for the buckets and $15 for the cups, and, depending on where you go, some places are offering the two together at a discounted rate.

Not To Be Outdone

Just in case you can't get to a theater, CBS Studios wanted to cash in on this themselves with their own popcorn bucket. This is more of a display item than a functional bucket. I mean, yes, it has a pouch on the back to store popcorn, but this is more of an "I'm gonna put this in the theater room for display" kind of item that also happens to have a popcorn bucket inside. This one is going for $45 online.

Basically, whatever popcorn option you want to enjoy Star Trek, you have options. But only for a limited time in the theaters, as they have given no specific date when the rest of those items will go online.

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