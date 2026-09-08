Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: m. night shyamalan, Remain

Remain: Official Teaser Trailer, Poster, And 2 HQ Images Released

Warner Bros. has released the official teaser trailer, poster, and images for Remain, from director M. Night Shyamalan.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has unveiled the official Remain teaser trailer, marking the first look at M. Night Shyamalan’s next film.

Remain pairs M. Night Shyamalan with Nicholas Sparks, blending romance and mystery in an unexpected new collaboration.

The teaser suggests Remain steps away from Shyamalan’s usual horror lane, hinting at a more romantic thriller tone.

Remain opens in theaters on February 5, 2027, with Jake Gyllenhaal leading the cast in the Warner Bros. release.

If this seems like a strange pairing, that's because it kind of is, but we've seen weirder things work, so why not? When people think of Nicolas Sparks novels, they think of romance, tragedy, and usually something that will end with tears and another sweetness to give you a cavity. When you think of M. Night Shyamalan, you likely think of horror or thrillers, twist endings, and while there might be tears, it likely won't be from a romance ending badly. Shyamalan hasn't exactly been on a hot streak in the last couple of years, and this is a director who made a name for himself swinging big, and this is a pretty big swing. It's pretty clear that returning to familiar pastures isn't working for Shyamalan, so it's time to try something different, and Remain certainly looks different on both fronts. The hilarious thing about this whole thing is that it doesn't have Shyamalan or Sparks vibes to it; if anything, this seems like something Colleen Hoover would write.

Remain: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures, Remain, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is an unprecedented collaboration between two of the world's most creative minds: best-selling author Nicholas Sparks, and visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

When reclusive architect Tate Gordon moves to small coastal town to complete his latest project, he encounters an alluring young woman who pulls him out of his shell, and into the center of a deadly mystery that hangs over the town.

Gyllenhaal stars alongside Phoebe Dynevor, Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty, and Jay O. Sanders.

Shyamalan directs from his own screenplay, story by Shyamalan and Sparks. The film is produced by Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock, and Theresa Park, with Sparks executive producing.

Joining Shyamalan behind the camera are director of photography Adolpho Veloso, production designer Sam Lisenco, editor Noëmi Preiswerk, costume designer Caroline Duncan, casting director Douglas Aibel, music supervisor Gabe Hilfer, and composer James Newton Howard.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Blinding Edge Pictures Production, an M. Night Shyamalan Film, Remain, in theaters across North America February 5, 2027, and internationally beginning 3 February 2027, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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