Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: m. night shyamalan, Nicholas Sparks, Remain

Remain: Official Trailer, Poster, And 2 New Images Released

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer, poster, and 2 new images for Remain, the new film from writer Nicholas Sparks and director M. Night Shyamalan.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has unveiled the official Remain trailer, along with a new poster and two fresh stills from the film.

The new trailer shows off a lot of new footage, maybe a bit too much considering the "horror of the unknown" element of a ghost story.

Remain brings together Nicholas Sparks and M. Night Shyamalan, a collaboriation that surprised people when it was announced.

Remain opens in North America on February 5, 2027, with Warner Bros. set to launch it internationally on February 3.

The collaboration between M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks in Remain is still one of those things that either comes together in a way that is hard to put into words or becomes the sort of hot mess that is hard to look away from. The concept of this film really isn't that unique; we've all seen ghost stories where someone is tied to a place for whatever reason, and we've also seen stories that really lean into the romance angle. Sparks and Shyamalan each have their own unique spins on romance and ghost stories, respectively, and their blend has so much potential. The new trailer for Remain shows off a lot more footage, and while it seems like it might be too much, like showing the distorted version of Phoebe Dynevor's Wren and the whole "horror of the unknown" thing. However, Shyamalan shared some details about the marketing for the film.

I just wanted to express that this trailer is not just marketing. It's the beginning of telling the story. The marketing team at Warner Bros. has become some of my closest friends. They come and stay at the house, and they saw the first assembly of the movie months and months ago, so that we're all telling the story together, saying the right things, and telling you guys just enough, but not too much. We want to make sure it represents everything that Remain is about and I hope you enjoy it. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) November 16, 2026

Remain: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures, Remain, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is an unprecedented collaboration between two of the world's most creative minds: best-selling author Nicholas Sparks, and visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

When reclusive architect Tate Gordon moves to small coastal town to complete his latest project, he encounters an alluring young woman who pulls him out of his shell, and into the center of a deadly mystery that hangs over the town.

Gyllenhaal stars alongside Phoebe Dynevor, Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty, and Jay O. Sanders.

Shyamalan directs from his own screenplay, story by Shyamalan and Sparks. The film is produced by Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock, and Theresa Park, with Sparks executive producing.

Joining Shyamalan behind the camera are director of photography Adolpho Veloso, production designer Sam Lisenco, editor Noëmi Preiswerk, costume designer Caroline Duncan, casting director Douglas Aibel, music supervisor Gabe Hilfer, and composer James Newton Howard.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Blinding Edge Pictures Production, an M. Night Shyamalan Film, Remain, in theaters across North America February 5, 2027, and internationally beginning 3 February 2027, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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