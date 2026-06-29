Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: resident evil

Resident Evil "Feels Like One Gigantic Sequence," Says Zach Cregger

Resident Evil director Zach Cregger says, "Things pop off about five minutes in, and it basically stays like that until the end."

Article Summary Zach Cregger says Resident Evil starts fast, with the action kicking in within five minutes and rarely slowing down.

The new Resident Evil follows Bryan, an everyman courier with no combat skills thrust into a terrifying mission.

Cregger says the Resident Evil movie borrows the games’ rhythm, moving from set piece to set piece like a gauntlet.

Resident Evil stars Austin Abrams and arrives in theaters on September 18, 2026, from Columbia and Constantin Film.

People have been weird since they announced that yet another Resident Evil movie was on the way, and then fans did what they always do: freaked out when they found out they weren't getting the movie playing in their heads. It's very funny because no one seems to have more respect for the source material than director Zach Cregger, to the point that he doesn't even want to touch the canon events because they already exist in a different medium, so why go and tell them again? Like any fan worth their salt, he did what plenty of others do on AO3 every day; he jumped into this established universe, made up his own character, and off we go. This is in no way a dig or an insult; it is a compliment. The fact that this new movie is the purest fan approach to a Resident Evil movie, and that a bunch of people are mad, says a lot about modern-day fandom culture. This new character that Cregger is bringing in is someone we all know all too well in these stories, a version of ourselves, as he explained in a new interview with Empire.

"The concept here is that we're following an idiot," Cregger explained. "Not that he's stupid, but he's not your typical game character, with no combat skills whatsoever and completely inept at survival. Bryan is very much an everyman who happens to be burdened with this kind of sacred mission that's going to take him into the heart of everything. It's kind of like Frodo going into Mordor."

Resident Evil is also looking to be the second film of the year that hits the ground running. Disclosure Day was another film that was described by its director as a film that starts right away and doesn't stop, and Cregger says that this is basically the same thing.

"It feels like one gigantic sequence," he continued. "Things pop off about five minutes in, and it basically stays like that until the end. What I love about the games is that you move from set-piece to set-piece. Every location has a unique challenge. So again, I'm borrowing from the games directly in that rhythm, where you're just running through a gauntlet."

Between Resident Evil and Whalefall, all we know is that Austin Abrams is having one hell of a fall.

Resident Evil: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

From Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures, Resident Evil hits theatres September 18, 2026. It is directed by Zach Cregger and stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser.

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