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Resident Evil: Game POV And Inspiration Featurettes, Clip Released

Sony Pictures has released two behind-the-scenes featurettes for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil, focusing on the Game POV and inspiration, plus a clip.

Article Summary Sony has unveiled two Resident Evil featurettes spotlighting Zach Cregger’s game-focused approach to the new movie.

The Resident Evil Game POV featurette explains how the games’ over-the-shoulder perspective shaped the film’s immersion.

The Game Inspiration featurette highlights detailed set design and shifting locations pulled directly from Resident Evil games.

Sony also released a Resident Evil clip featuring the rooftop zombie sequence that stood out in the first trailer.

If social media is anything to go by, there are some Resident Evil fans who are still really mad about the upcoming movie adaptation from director Zach Cregger. It's absolutely baffling to watch because with every new piece of information we learn about Cregger's thought process for this film, it becomes increasingly apparent that it's stuffed with love and references to the games. However, fans seem to think that because it doesn't follow the exact story of one of the games, it cannot be accurate in any way, despite Cregger constantly revealing how much love for the games has gone into this film.

Two behind-the-scenes featurettes released in the last few days should be proof enough that this is essentially a love letter to the Resident Evil games. The Game POV shows that Cregger believes the third-person, over-the-shoulder POV from games is what makes them even more immersive, and that games are, by definition, more immersive than film because they are interactive. The Game Inspiration featurette teases all the set dressing fans can look for, while also showing that Cregger constantly changed the scenery because you are constantly changing locations in the games. These decisions are extremely deliberate and not something someone could just make on the fly because their zombie movie wasn't Resident Evil enough. These are "from the ground up" decisions that have always been part of this film and show how much love and care Cregger has for the games and for gaming as a storytelling medium.

Finally, one of the scenes from the Resident Evil trailer that made an impression from the beginning was the moment we saw zombies throwing themselves off building roofs, essentially turning themselves into human blood bombs. It's one hell of a shot, and Sony decided to release almost all of it online, but it's also one of those scenes that might get people on the fence about this film interested enough to check it out.

Resident Evil: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

From Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures, Resident Evil hits theatres September 18, 2026. It is directed by Zach Cregger and stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser.

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