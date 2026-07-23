Posted in: Games, Movies, Resident Evil, Sony | Tagged: resident evil

Resident Evil: New Official Trailer Teases Zombies And Organ Donation?

The official trailer for Zach Cregger's adaptation of Resident Evil has been released, which teases some very familiar situations for game fans.

Article Summary Sony Pictures has unveiled the official Resident Evil trailer, offering the clearest look yet at Zach Cregger's adaptation.

The new Resident Evil footage reveals Bryan is transporting organs, hinting at a larger connection to the T-virus outbreak.

Several trailer moments echo the Resident Evil games, including survival horror touches that should feel familiar to fans.

While reactions to the first trailer were mixed, this Resident Evil preview leans harder into tension, scares, and atmosphere.

Well, it seems we know a bit more about what Zach Cregger's Resident Evil is now that Sony Pictures has released the official trailer, and this writer continues to think the entire thing looks extremely promising. We don't know how important it is to the overall plot, but we now know what Bryan was attempting to transport when all of this goes down: organs. Considering the everything of the T-virus, we can assume that there is something going on with those organs, but we commend Bryan for continuing to carry that thing around with him as the night goes on.

We'll have to see how fans of Resident Evil feel about this new trailer, considering how annoyed they were about the first one, but there are some really awesome moments in this one that feel very true to the survival horror genre. We're going for vibes here, people, you're never going to get the exact same feeling that you felt while playing while watching a movie. That is the nature adaptation, and something hardcore games fans need to remind themselves of: the shotgun, the typewriter, the shells-zombie-phone jumpscare, vibes people. We're going for vibes.

Resident Evil: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

From Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures, Resident Evil hits theatres September 18, 2026. It is directed by Zach Cregger and stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser.

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