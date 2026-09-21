Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: resident evil, Weekend Box Office

Resident Evil Wins Top Spot At The Box Office With Record Opening

Resident Evil ruled the weekend box office, setting records for the franchise and giving the fall box office a kick that it needed.

Article Summary Resident Evil dominated the weekend box office with a $60 million debut, the biggest opening in franchise history.

Resident Evil also scored director Zach Cregger’s biggest opening and reached $108 million worldwide in one week.

Resident Evil is set to become the top-grossing film in the series domestically, with $100 million now in sight.

The September 18 box office saw Resident Evil crush Practical Magic 2 as Avengers Endgame: Encore looms next.

Resident Evil got the fall box office cooking this past weekend, taking in $60 million. That is the biggest opening of the franchise and also the biggest opening for director Zach Cregger. Today, the film will become the highest-grossing Resident Evil film ever at the domestic box office. With critics and audiences agreeing on this one, based on the "B+" CinemaScore, it should have no problem reaching the $100 million mark. Worldwide, the film sits at $108 million after just one week in theaters.

Resident Evil And Pretty Much Nothing Else

Fall so far looks like it will have a bigger ramp-up to big business than the summer did, as studios seem to be scheduling fewer big films against each other until this coming weekend. Resident Evil easily took out last week's champ, Practical Magic 2. That film nosedived 59% from its opening to $12.1 million. Spider-Man: Brand New Day took in $6.5 million after becoming the highest-grossing film in domestic box office history earlier in the week. It looks like it will run out of steam getting to $1 billion domestically, though.

The weekend box office top five for September 18:

Resident Evil- $60 million Practical Magic 2- $12.1 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day- $6.5 million The Odyssey- $4.9 million Coyote Vs Acme- $4.5 million

This week, four new films look to shake up the top five in a real way for the first time since July. Brad Pitt stars in the drama Heart of the Beast; DreamWorks opens the animated film Forgotten Island; and A24 has the buzzy drama Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson, opening wide. The big X-factor is Avengers Endgame: Encore, releasing with extra footage as a primer for Doomsday. I do think that will take the top spot away from Resident Evil, but by how much remains to be seen. Did Spidey's run juice people up enough for this to make a huge splash? I think yes. I will put Endgame at $45 million.

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