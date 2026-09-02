Posted in: Games, Movies, Resident Evil, Sony | Tagged: resident evil

Resident Evil: Tickets Are Officially On Sale, 5 New Posters

Tickets for the new Resident Evil from director Zach Cregger have officially gone on sale. Sony has also released five new posters.

Article Summary Resident Evil tickets are officially on sale as Sony ramps up promotion for Zach Cregger’s new horror reboot.

The latest Resident Evil update suggests growing audience interest as the movie moves closer to its release.

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil has sparked curiosity by pairing a major horror director with the iconic game franchise.

Resident Evil opens in theaters on September 18, 2026, from Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film.

Movie studios have been trying to make Resident Evil happen much in the same way people are trying to make fetch happen. How well they have succeeded is likely a matter of who you ask. The first round of movies was completely bonkers right out of the gate and somehow got even worse as time went on. The second reboot came and went with so little impact that there's a decent chance some people don't even know it happened. There was also a show on Netflix, but we all know that the half-life of streaming shows can be shorter than heavy cream if they don't go viral. Sony bringing on director Zach Cregger was a fun move, even if Resident Evil fans somehow found a way to be mad about a studio bringing in one of the most promising directors in horror right now. It seems like they are finally calming down a little and getting more excited for this movie as time goes on, but now that tickets are on sale, we can start to see if this one is going to connect with audiences. We also got five new posters, as we usually do when movie tickets go on sale.

Resident Evil: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

From Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures, Resident Evil hits theatres September 18, 2026. It is directed by Zach Cregger and stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser.

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