Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: doug jones, johnny knoxville, return of the living dead

Return Of The Living Dead Sequel Coming With Cast Announced

A real, actual sequel to Return of the Living Dead is on the way so we can forget about that trash all AI film entirely.

Article Summary Return of the Living Dead is getting a direct sequel to the 1985 classic, with filming set to begin this spring.

Johnny Knoxville, Doug Jones, Sean Gunn, Ruby Snowber, and Blake Richardson lead the new Return of the Living Dead cast.

Steve Wolsh writes and directs Return of the Living Dead as a hard-R dark comedy set in 1984 with all practical effects.

The new Return of the Living Dead sequel follows backlash to an AI-made film that fans and original cast rejected.

Return of the Living Dead is getting a new sequel. Johnny Knoxville (Jackass franchise), Ruby Snowber (Scary Movie 6), Blake Richardson (War Machine), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), and Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) are set to star, with the film being written and directed by Steve Wolsh. It will be produced by Mason Novick and Ted Field. Rodger May will executive produce through MayDay Movie Productions alongside Christopher W. Fox. The film will go in front of cameras in the spring and will be independently financed. Deadline reported the news. This is a direct sequel to the 1985 Dan O'Bannon film and will be set in 1984. Everything in the film will be made using practical effects, with effects artist Tony Gardner overseeing everything.

Return Of The Living Dead Rises From the Grave

"I love — not like, love — Wolsh's script," said Field. "His commitment to absolutely no CGI and all practical effects is going to make this movie truly special for the fans. We chose to make this film independently because, while it's a harder, longer road, I didn't want the wrong cooks in the kitchen," said Wolsh. "I'm ecstatic about our team, our cast and the vision we're bringing to life: a hard-R, blood-soaked dark comedy driven entirely by practical effects. We want this film to be both a love letter to the original and a crowd-pleaser for a whole new generation of horror fans."

This is great news, because fans of the franchise have been through the wringer these last couple of months. A film made entirely with AI was released recently, with the original cast horrified, to say the least, and fans soundly rejected it. looks like the people behind this upcoming sequel got this news out to calm down the fanbase and reward them for their patience. In any case, hopefully they capture the spirit of the original Return of the Living Dead, as it is one of the best horror films of the 80s.

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