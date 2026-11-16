Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: 007, Amazon MGM Studios, james bond, robert pattinson

Robert Pattinson Officially Announced As The Brand-New James Bond

Robert Pattinson has been announced as the new James Bond for Amazon MGM Studios.

Article Summary Robert Pattinson is officially the new James Bond, taking over 007 for Amazon MGM Studios after a lengthy search.

Robert Pattinson beat out contenders including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, and Josh O'Connor.

Denis Villeneuve will direct the next Bond film, with Robert Pattinson calling the iconic role the honor of a lifetime.

Robert Pattinson follows Daniel Craig as 007, a casting move that could further delay Matt Reeves' next Batman film.

Robert Pattinson has been chosen as the new James Bond. After an exhaustive search, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, along with Amazon MGM Studios, narrowed the field to a few suitors. They reportedly included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, and Josh O'Connor. It seems ultimately they decided to go with Robert Pattinson. The next installment of the long-running James Bond series will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. The news was announced on the Bond Instagram page.

Robert Pattinson Continues His Hollywood Domination

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team," said Pattinson in a statement. The last man to play Bond was Daniel Craig, who helped take the films to new heights of box-office power over five films, beginning with Casino Royale in 2002 and ending with 2021's No Time to Die. Combined, the 25 James Bond films have made $7.8 billion worldwide at the box office, making it one of the most successful film franchises in cinema history.

And now, Robert Pattinson gets to put his stamp on it. Who would have thought, all those years ago, when he was in the Twilight films, that we would reach the point where he played both Batman and Bond? This casting also makes a third film in the Matt Reeves Batman franchise, at best, majorly delayed and most likely dead at this point, as Bond is surely going to film ASAP, and he has to be signed for at least two films. We shall see, but for now, the search is over. We have a Bond.

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