Robert Pattinson Said That Mickey 17 Initially Felt "So Impossible"

Mickey 17 star Robert Pattinson says, "The movies you like most are the ones that feel so impossible at the beginning."

We're all anxiously awaiting the release of Mickey 17, and because Warner Bros. hates all of us, they decided to delay the film yet again, this time to April. This could be a good sign that they believe in the movie enough to give it a fighting chance instead of throwing it in the dumping ground that is the end of January, and all of the responses to the trailer have been extremely positive because the film looks fantastic. We're going to be getting a nice, possibly unhinged performance from Robert Pattinson, which is the best kind of performance from him. Not to mention the fact that director Bong Joon Ho is a legend for a reason. They were quite the duo on stage at CinemaCon, but it turns out they were quite the duo on set as well. Pattinson was recently interviewed for the New York Times and described how Bong would "shoot the last line of a scene first and make changes to the script on the fly." That was enough to throw everyone on set off just a bit.

"He's an unusual guy," said Pattinson of director Bong. "Everyone on set was like, 'What is happening?'" There are plenty of things that would be hard to adapt, and the tone of Mickey7 makes it sort of a strange book to adapt. Pattinson described the experience: "The movies you like most are the ones that feel so impossible at the beginning. It's such a leap of faith — just sticking the landing is cool." There is something about taking the impossible and making it appear on screen. There have been so many stories that people didn't think would ever get the chance to be adapted, but there it is. Mickey 17 is still too far away, and the wait is going to be painful.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on April 18, 2025, and internationally beginning on 16 April 2025.

