Robert Rodruiguez: Disney+ Could Be a Good Place for an Alita Sequel

When you think of movies that could attain a cult following, you wouldn't think of a $200+ million blockbuster made by Fox, before they were bought by Disney, based on one of the most beloved manga properties of all time. Yet that is the position that 2019's Alita: Battle Angel found itself in. While the reviews weren't great and the box office wasn't a blowout but not a complete fail either, the movie did gain a strong fanbase that has dubbed itself the #AlitaArmy. Some of them spent a good portion of March pitting Alita against Captain Marvel for some reason [maybe they think we can't have more than one movie with a lady lead at the same time] and have been actively asking for a sequel ever since. Director Robert Rodriguez has always seemed open to the idea, and the movie even got a pandemic re-release in October. Rodriguez is currently doing a promo for We Could Be Heroes and was asked by Forbes if he thought Disney+ could be a good place for a potential sequel to end up.

"I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney+, so that is worth the conversation. I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels. It's already a pre-sold concept, it's already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it's delivered to them in a way that's the easiest for them to consume. So, it's not a bad idea."

By no means is this any sort of confirmation that a sequel is in the works and that it will be on Disney+. It's mostly just Rodriguez once again confirming that he would be open to doing a sequel and even seems okay with the idea that it might not get a theatrical release. Considering how some directors have taken the idea of their properties going to streaming, the fact that Rodriguez seems even open to the idea that an Alita: Battle Angel sequel might be a streaming movie and not theatrical is a step in the right direction. It opens up another avenue of distribution for Disney and 20th Century Studios to potentially explore. We'll have to see how things develop down the line; Rodriguez became part of the Lucasfilm family this year and helped make the second season of The Mandalorian great. Maybe that's enough for him to ask for an Alita: Battle Angel sequel.

Summary: A deactivated female cyborg is revived, but cannot remember anything of her past life and goes on a quest to find out who she is.

Alita: Battle Angel, directed by Robert Rodriguez, stars Rosa Salazar, Eiza González, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Mahershala Ali, Christoph Waltz, and Jackie Earle Haley. It is out on digital and home release now.