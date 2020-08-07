Good Cry For The Day: Trailer For Robin Williams Doc Robin's Wish

A new documentary on Robin Williams, titled Robin's Wish, is set to debut On Demand and Digitally on September 1st. The film will shine a light on a struggle the actor never let fans in on, that he suffered from a deadly neurodegenerative disorder, known as Lewy Body Dementia, as it took its toll on the beloved actor/comedian, who passed away in August of 2014. Watching this trailer, which you can below, just makes you feel so helpless and sad, that someone who means so much to so many people can suffer so much. Man, this is going to be a tough watch. You can see the trailer for the Robin Williams doc below, and read a statement from Susan Schneider Williams, Robin's widow, as well.

Statement From Susan Schneider Williams, Robin Williams Widow

"When my husband Robin Williams died, the whole world grieved. It's enough to grieve personally over this type of loss, and then to have the entire world grieving with you—that pushed it into a different realm altogether. Robin was one of the most beloved artists in the world, a comic genius, whose mind functioned on a mighty level. Yet in the end, it was a little known disease in his beautifully gifted brain that became his greatest and final battle.

During the last year of his life, Robin was confronted with anxiety, paranoia, insomnia, scary altered realities and a roller coaster of hope and despair. With our medical team's care we chased a relentless parade of symptoms but with very little gain. It wasn't until after Robin's passing, in autopsy, that the source of his terror was revealed: he had diffuse Lewy body disease. It was one of the worst cases medical professionals had seen. Armed with the name of a brain disease I'd never heard of, I set out on a mission to understand it, and that led me down my unchosen path of advocacy. With invaluable help from leading medical experts, I saw that what Robin and I had gone through, finally made sense — our experience matched up with the science. And what I discovered along the way was bigger than me, and bigger than Robin. The full story was revealed during the making of this film and it holds the truth that Robin and I had been searching for. Robin's Wish is Robin's story, it's our story, and in some ways it's a universal one — as we all understand what it means to search for answers, to experience love and loss and the power of healing that keeps us going. Finally, a note about the film title: Robin wanted to help all of us be less afraid. That was Robin's wish. We had been discussing what we wanted our legacies to be in life; when it was our time to go, how we wanted to have made people feel. Without missing a beat, Robin said, "I want to help people be less afraid."