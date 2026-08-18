Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Bleecker Street, rupaul, Stop! That! Train!

RuPaul's Stop! That! Train! Review: A Campy Railway Romp

RuPaul's Stop! That! Train! is a drag movie full of camp, heart, and humor all wrapped up in goofy action reminiscent of classic comedy.

From the RuPaul cinematic drag universe comes a new feature, Stop! That! Train! starring, of course, RuPaul Charles and his gaggle of A-list drag queens and other celebrities.

Jujubee and Ginger Minj star as train stewardess besties who are assigned to a new train line where they encounter the mean girls of train stewardesses, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Symone, and Marcia Marcia Marcia. Helped by their friends old and new (Latrice Royale does it all to absolute perfection, and Rachel Bloom is hilarious as ever) and the fierce madame president (RuPaul, of course), our underdog heroes have to work together to save the day.

Stop That Train is like Airplane, if it were modern, gay, and like 30% hornier. The humor is rarely laugh-out-loud, but it's funny enough and full of in-jokes and cameos to the queer community and drag fans. Not to say that this isn't a movie mainstream straight audiences won't get or like, but Stop That Train knows its main audience and plays right into the humor, references, and expectations.

Of the many celebrity cameos, Sarah Michelle Gellar is the most delightful – anytime she is on screen (anywhere, in any form) is a delight, but this is just the best (tied with the Scooby Doo films, of course). There's a boatload of other cameos, actors, and familiar names behind the scenes as well. The musical numbers were giving the "glamazonian airways" challenge from RuPaul's Drag Race season 7, but elevated. Overall, it was cute but nothing super memorable or catchy. Not everything can be the "Wicked Wiz of Oz" musical (with music and choreography also by Leland and Jamal Sims, respectively), but it was a good fit for the movie.

This film feels devoid of political or societal commentary in the way that other "drag films" like To Wong Foo or even Hurricane Bianca make points about how drag interacts with the "real world" and our society, blatant or otherwise. Stop That Train never acknowledges drag or references the queens as different from any other actors in any way. This choice does feel unexpected, and while there may be some missed humor here, it doesn't feel like anything's missing, not being inundated with "that's a man" jokes every 12 seconds.

Bottom line: Is Stop That Train high art or the next Birdcage? No, but it doesn't have to be. It's not out here championing queer rights or train safety; it's just a movie. It's a fun, silly, stupid comedy starring drag queens that somehow makes Jackass look intelligent, but that's why it's great. Grab your daddies, get your popcorn with light butter, and settle in for a fun, stupid 90 minutes that's delightfully campy and unserious.

Stop! That! Train! Review by Eden Arnold 6.5 / 10 Stop That Train is a fun, silly, stupid comedy starring drag queens that's not particularly memorable, but still delightfully campy and unserious. Credits Director Adam Shankman Writers Christina Friel, Connor Wright Producers Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Adam Shankman Distributors Bleecker Street, Universal Pictures Release Date June 12, 2026

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