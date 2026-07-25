Posted in: Conventions, Events, Marvel Studios, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: deadpool, hall h, paul rudd, ryan reynolds, sdcc, thor, wrexham

Ryan Reynolds Asks Marvel Studios In Hall H "Why Is Thor Crying?"

Ryan Reynolds asks Marvel Studios in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con "Why is Thor crying?" And Paul Rudd answered...

Article Summary Ryan Reynolds surprised Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel in X-Force Deadpool cosplay and asked one big MCU question: why was Thor crying?

The Ryan Reynolds gag referenced Deadpool And Wolverine’s future-set scene showing Deadpool dying in Thor’s emotional arms.

Paul Rudd’s quick answer, “He’s a Wrexham fan,” turned Ryan Reynolds’ Marvel question into a football joke at Comic-Con.

The joke appears tied to Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham ownership and the club’s failed Premier League qualification earlier this year.

Ryan Reynolds appeared in the audience at the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con just now in full X-Force Deadpool cosplay to ask a question of the stage. Not "why wouldn't you let Rob Liefield into the Deadpool And Wolverine after party?" or "Is casting Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom rather than a Romani actor another example of racism on Marvel's part?" but instead asked, "Why is Thor crying?" That was a reference to the scene in Deadpool And Wolverine, purporting to show the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Deadpool's role in it, dying while being held by a crying Thor. Hang on, there must be a clip on YouTube somewhere. Oh, look, there is.

That's the one. Paul Rudd's response was "He's a Wrexham fan". And Bleeding Cool EIC Kaitlyn Booth asked me, "Explain this joke to American audiences." Which is a little tricky, as I didn't get it. Further explanation came that this was a football thing. Ryan Reynolds has bought the Welsh football club Wrexham. Was this a reference to Norwegians being beaten in the World Cup? Wales weren't even playing. Kaitlyn replied, "The one time I need a European, and you let me down." But racist, but there you go. Okay, so… it seems that at the beginning of May this year, Wrexham failed to qualify for the Premier League division in English football. And this was a big thing for Reynolds. And if Thor is crying, and he is a Wrexham fan, that might be why. I am not entirely sure of Paul Rudd's logic, other than to have a dig at Ryan Reynolds over something that happened four months ago. Maybe that's enough. Probably is. You know, not all Europeans like football, right? Right? Honestly, when England were playing Argentina, I went to the West End to a) escape it and b) get decent theatre seats for cheap. I'll probably do the same in four years' time. Anyway, as you were… I am sure there will be some proper news along soon.

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