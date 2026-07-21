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Ryan Reynolds Seems To Confirm A New Deadpool Film Is In The Works

This weekend, Ryan Reynolds appeared to confirm that another Deadpool movie is in some form of development.

Article Summary Ryan Reynolds appeared to confirm a new Deadpool movie is in development during remarks at Fantastic Fest.

Reynolds teased future Deadpool plans while citing comic runs and creators that could inspire the next film.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s $1.3 billion box office haul makes another Deadpool sequel a logical next step for Marvel.

Any new Deadpool movie appears to be in early development, with Shawn Levy as a possible returning collaborator.

This phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a bit all over the place in terms of quality and box office success. There have been films that didn't do well and weren't well received, and there have been films that were critically well received but underperformed at the box office. But in terms of the juggernauts the studio was used to in the pre-pandemic days, it's been inconsistent. One of the characters that has brought in good reviews and box office revenue was Deadpool, with Deadpool & Wolverine pulling in over $1.3 billion at the box office in 2024, making it the highest-grossing rated R movie of all time.

Not only that, but critics and fans alike adored the films. Becoming a member of the Billion Dollar Box Office Club is a much bigger deal post-COVID than it was during the broken box office days of the late 2010s, so it was really only a matter of time before more Deadpool was announced. There were rumors that Wade Wilson would make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, but if that is happening, it's one of those cameos Marvel is keeping close to the chest. However, star Ryan Reynolds was at Fantastic Fest (via Deadline) this weekend and appeared to confirm that another Deadpool movie is in some form of development.

"There's a few really deep cuts that I think are missing behind the movies. I think there's a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics. There's certainly some stuff that, you know, I love that Fabian Nicieza [co-creator of Deadpool] wrote that is incredible. Gerry Duggan, who was a friend, was an incredible comic writer," Reynolds said. "There's stuff upcoming. There's eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It's going to be great."

It sounds like things are in the early stages of development, and Reynolds isn't saying who might be involved if this film happens. However, it seems Reynolds and director Shawn Levy do enjoy working together, and Disney has enjoyed working with Levy, as evidenced by how it fast-tracked his Star Wars film. It shouldn't surprise anyone if those two decide to team up again, because if it worked and made a billion dollars, why not do it again? Studios want the lightning to strike twice, and there's no easier way to try and make that happen than replicating things behind the scenes. Maybe we'll hear something about this later this week during Comic-Con or next month during D23. When you make a billion dollars at the box office, it wouldn't take much for anyone to fast-track a film, whether that's a good idea or not.

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