Posted in: Blumhouse, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, james wan, jason blum, leigh whannell, lionsgate, Mike P. Nelson, saw

SAW Is Back, With Mike P. Nelson Directing A New Film

SAW is back. A new film is coming from Blumhouse Atomic Monster, and will be directed by Mike P. Nelson, with Lionsgate releasing.

Article Summary SAW returns with a new film from Blumhouse Atomic Monster, with Lionsgate set to release the horror sequel.

Mike P. Nelson will direct, with James Wan, Leigh Whannell, and Jason Blum producing the new SAW movie.

Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock wrote the screenplay, which promises original mystery and brutal new traps.

After SAW X revived excitement, the billion-dollar SAW franchise looks ready for another major horror comeback.

SAW is coming back. After Blumhouse Atomic Monster bought the franchise rights, a new film is coming to theaters and will be directed by Mike P. Nelson. Lionsgate will release the film, and James Wan and Leigh Whannell, who created the franchise, will produce it alongside Jason Blum. Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock have written the screenplay. "Making the original Saw was a defining experience for me, so it was essential to find a director who would honor that world," Wan said in a statement, adding, "Mike has a raw, distinctive filmmaking voice with an inventive approach to the genre, and I believe he'll bring something truly unique and special to the franchise."

SAW Will Never Truly Die

Nelson also released a statement: "Greg and Geoff and James have crafted such a wild script that brings the mystery of the original while exploring new insane bloody ideas that meld so well with the brutal moral compass of the franchise. Let the games begin!" The SAW franchise is one of the most successful in horror history, with eleven films under its belt that have combined to gross over $1 billion at the box office and in retail sales. Let that sink in for a minute. Even after the lukewarm reception of Spiral, the spin-off starring Chris Rock, the return of the franchise proper to theaters was inevitable when SAW X came out in 2023. They cost nothing to make and make big money, even if you are talking about the later sequels. The franchise has never gone away if you count Jigsaw and Spiral. But fans haven't been very enthused about what they have gotten in these last few installments, aside from SAW X, so they will welcome Wan and Whannell back with open arms. Throw in a great director in Nelson, and Jigsaw fans are dancing in the streets right now.

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