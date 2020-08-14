Scare Me Trailer Debuts, With The Film Hitting Shudder October 1st

The trailer has debuted for Scare Me, a new horror-comedy starring Josh Ruben, Aya Cash, and Chris Redd with Ruben writing and directing. The film follows an author who is struggling with his lot in life and decides to check in to a cabin to start his first novel. While there, he meets Fanny, a successful horror writer. During the power outage, the two start telling each other short scary stories, and Fred has to admit that she is a better writer than he is. They deal with the fallout of that. You can see the trailer for Scare Me below, as well as read the synopsis and see the poster.

Scare Me Synopsis And Poster

"Fred (Josh Ruben, CollegeHumor), a frustrated copywriter, checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny (Aya Cash, "You're The Worst" "The Boys"), a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities. During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when they're visited by a horror fan (Chris Redd, "Saturday Night Live") who delivers levity (and a pizza) to the proceedings. Propelled by Cash and Ruben's comedic chemistry, SCARE ME ventures into darker territory, drawing dread and pathos from the gender hostilities driving Fanny and Fred's game of ghost stories."

Looks entertaining, and Aya Cash is awesome, so this one has my interest peaked. You can catch Scare Me when it debuts on Shudder on October 1st.